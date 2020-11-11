Week 10 opponent: What Washington is saying

2. Why does Rivera think the future is so bright in Washington? He said his team has 28 first, second and third-year players who are key contributors this year. That's a lot of young players getting great experience, and it should bode well for Washington's future.

3. One of those key young players is running back Antonio Gibson, who leads Washington with 391 rushing yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns. He's also caught another 22 passes. Rivera said when he was evaluating Gibson coming out of Memphis he immediately reminded him of his former running back in Carolina, Christian McCaffrey. Gibson can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield as a great route runner. That's pretty high praise from Rivera, comparing him to McCaffrey.

4. Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday that Rivera has become a close friend and mentor of his over the years. Rivera feels it's important for the older established coaches to help the younger guys along.

"I was fortunate that I had some veteran coaches reach out to me and really help me along the way and that's all I'm trying to be is a sounding board for those guys," Rivera said. "Because sometimes it takes a little bit to get your footing. It's not easy. You are 1 of 32 and there's a lot of pressure inside and a lot of pressure outside and sometimes you just need a friendly ear.