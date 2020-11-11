Week 10 opponent: What Washington is saying

Nov 11, 2020 at 03:22 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Washington head coach Ron Rivera. I also scanned the Washington media websites and the Washington team website to see what else players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions Sunday at Ford Field.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Alex Smith will start at quarterback Sunday vs. Detroit just three days before the two-year anniversary of his life-threatening leg injury. 

"For me, (I'm) kind of going full steam ahead," Smith told washingtonfootball.com. "I'm not thinking about any of that other stuff going on with this opportunity. I am so thankful for it. I am going to make the most of it."

Smith is a career 94-66-1 when he starts with 194 touchdowns and 104 interceptions.

Meet the Opponent: Washington Football Team

View photos of the starters for the Washington Football Team.

Head Coach: Ron Rivera OC: Scott Turner, DC: Jack Del Rio & STC: Nate Kaczor
1 / 28

Head Coach: Ron Rivera

OC: Scott Turner, DC: Jack Del Rio & STC: Nate Kaczor

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Terry McLaurin Backed up by Jeff Badet
2 / 28

WR: Terry McLaurin

Backed up by Jeff Badet

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: Geron Christian Sr. Backed up by David Sharpe
3 / 28

LT: Geron Christian Sr.

Backed up by David Sharpe

Alexander Jonesi/Alexander Jonesi 2020
C: Chase Roullier Backed up by Keith Ismael
4 / 28

C: Chase Roullier

Backed up by Keith Ismael

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Wes Schweitzer Backed up by Wes Martin
5 / 28

LG: Wes Schweitzer

Backed up by Wes Martin

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Brandon Scherff Backed up by Wes Martin
6 / 28

RG: Brandon Scherff

Backed up by Wes Martin

Jason E. Miczek/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Morgan Moses Backed up by Cornelius Lucas
7 / 28

RT: Morgan Moses

Backed up by Cornelius Lucas

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Logan Thomas Backed up by Jeremy Sprinkle & Temarrick Hemingway
8 / 28

TE: Logan Thomas

Backed up by Jeremy Sprinkle & Temarrick Hemingway

NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
WR: Steven Sims Backed up by Isaiah Wright & Robert Foster
9 / 28

WR: Steven Sims

Backed up by Isaiah Wright & Robert Foster

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Dontrelle Inman Backed up by Cam Sims
10 / 28

WR: Dontrelle Inman

Backed up by Cam Sims

David Richard/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Alex Smith Backed up by Dwayne Haskins Jr. & Kyle Allen
11 / 28

QB: Alex Smith

Backed up by Dwayne Haskins Jr. & Kyle Allen

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: J.D. McKissic Backed up by Antonio Gibson & Peyton Barber
12 / 28

RB: J.D. McKissic

Backed up by Antonio Gibson & Peyton Barber

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Chase Young Backed up by Ryan Kerrigan
13 / 28

DE: Chase Young

Backed up by Ryan Kerrigan

Al Drago/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Daron Payne Backed up by James Smith-Williams
14 / 28

DT: Daron Payne

Backed up by James Smith-Williams

Steve Helber/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jonathan Allen Backed up by Tim Settle
15 / 28

DT: Jonathan Allen

Backed up by Tim Settle

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE: Montez Sweat Backed up by Ryan Anderson & Casey Toohill
16 / 28

DE: Montez Sweat

Backed up by Ryan Anderson & Casey Toohill

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Cole Holcomb Backed up by Thomas Davis Sr.
17 / 28

OLB: Cole Holcomb

Backed up by Thomas Davis Sr.

NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
MLB: Jon Bostic Backed up by Shaun Dion Hamilton & Jared Norris
18 / 28

MLB: Jon Bostic

Backed up by Shaun Dion Hamilton & Jared Norris

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Kevin Pierre-Louis Backed up by Khaleke Hudson
19 / 28

OLB: Kevin Pierre-Louis

Backed up by Khaleke Hudson

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Kendall Fuller Backed up by Jimmy Moreland & Danny Johnson
20 / 28

CB: Kendall Fuller

Backed up by Jimmy Moreland & Danny Johnson

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Ronald Darby Backed up by Fabian Moreau
21 / 28

CB: Ronald Darby

Backed up by Fabian Moreau

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Kamren Curl Backed up by Jeremy Reaves
22 / 28

S: Kamren Curl

Backed up by Jeremy Reaves

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Deshazor Everett Backed up by Troy Apke
23 / 28

S: Deshazor Everett

Backed up by Troy Apke

John Minchillo/Associated Press
P/H: Tress Way
24 / 28

P/H: Tress Way

NFL/Alexander Jonesi 2020
K: Dustin Hopkins
25 / 28

K: Dustin Hopkins

Bill Kostroun/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Nick Sundberg
26 / 28

LS: Nick Sundberg

Alex Brandon/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Antonio Gibson Backed up by Danny Johnson
27 / 28

KR: Antonio Gibson

Backed up by Danny Johnson

Al Drago/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR: Isaiah Wright Backed up by Danny Johnson & Antonio Gibson
28 / 28

PR: Isaiah Wright

Backed up by Danny Johnson & Antonio Gibson

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

2. Why does Rivera think the future is so bright in Washington? He said his team has 28 first, second and third-year players who are key contributors this year. That's a lot of young players getting great experience, and it should bode well for Washington's future.

3. One of those key young players is running back Antonio Gibson, who leads Washington with 391 rushing yards (4.3 average) and five touchdowns. He's also caught another 22 passes. Rivera said when he was evaluating Gibson coming out of Memphis he immediately reminded him of his former running back in Carolina, Christian McCaffrey. Gibson can run the ball and catch it out of the backfield as a great route runner. That's pretty high praise from Rivera, comparing him to McCaffrey.

4. Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Wednesday that Rivera has become a close friend and mentor of his over the years. Rivera feels it's important for the older established coaches to help the younger guys along.

"I was fortunate that I had some veteran coaches reach out to me and really help me along the way and that's all I'm trying to be is a sounding board for those guys," Rivera said. "Because sometimes it takes a little bit to get your footing. It's not easy. You are 1 of 32 and there's a lot of pressure inside and a lot of pressure outside and sometimes you just need a friendly ear.

"Matt's one of those young guys I've respected. I've seen the guy have a lot of success in his career. He's worked his butt off to get to where he is today and you want to see all those guys succeed."

5. Washington has one of the better young defensive fronts in football. Detroit will have to be very good upfront along the offensive line to keep those guys off quarterback Matthew Stafford. In studying ways to help get his guys get to Stafford, Rivera said Lions center Frank Ragnow stood out to him. Rivera said Ragnow is the type of player every coach wishes he had on his team.

6. Rivera and Washington selected Ohio State defensive end Chase Young with the second overall pick. Watching and studying Young in the pre-draft process, Rivera also saw a lot of Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah, who the Lions took with the next pick, third overall.

"He's a dynamic football player," Rivera said of Okudah. "The young man has a chance, he really does, to be one of the really good ones in this league. He's got the size, stature ... (he's) smart, understands the game, got a skill set and he's just going to get better."

Related Content

news

NFC NORTH: Midseason report for all four teams

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand at the midway point of the season.
news

10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Darrell Bevell, Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Where do Lions stand at halfway point of the season?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Matt Patricia's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford leaves game early, but clears concussion protocol

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Vikings.
news

FOUR DOWNS: Run defense struggles in loss to Vikings

Four downs following the Lions' 34-20 loss to the Vikings includes run defense, missed opportunities, blocked punts and red zone woes.
news

RECAP: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

INACTIVES: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Vikings

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Minnesota

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, depth at wide receiver and more.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will rookie WR Quintez Cephus see playing time this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for their Week 9 matchup in Minnesota.

Advertising