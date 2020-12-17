O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee Titans

As good as Henry is, the Titans are more than a one-man team in the third-year under head coach Mike Vrabel. They are poised to take a step up from posting 9-7 records the last four seasons – the last two under Vrabel.

They made the playoffs last year for just the second time in 11 seasons. The Titans were one of the surprise teams in the AFC playoff field last year.

They got in as a wild card and advanced to the conference championship, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The development of quarterback Ryan Tannehill in his ninth NFL season and second with the Titans has been a key factor in the Titans' rise this year. Tannehill took over and went 7-3 in 10 games as the starter last year. The Titans leaned heavily on the running game in the playoffs.

Tannehill is having a career season, with 28 TD passes against only five interceptions.