O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Tennessee Titans

The challenge facing the Detroit Lions in Sunday's road game against the Tennessee Titans is no less daunting than what they encountered in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
It's just different – different in style and substance, but certainly not in impact.
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers performed laser surgery on the Lions' defense in a 31-24 win. He threw three touchdown passes and ran untouched into the end zone for another.
It was the performance of an artist, with a full spectrum of colors on his palette.
On Sunday in Nashville, the Lions are facing a wrecking ball in Titans running back Derrick Henry. With his size, speed, power and relentless desire, he turns defenses into rubble.
He did just that in last week's 31-10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Upset with his performance in a loss to the Browns the previous week, Henry got redemption for himself and his team by rushing for 215 yards and two touchdowns.
It was the fourth 200-yard rushing performance in Henry's five NFL seasons, all with the Titans. It pushed his rushing total to 1,534 yards and 14 rushing TDs, both league highs.
View photos of the starters for the Tennessee Titans.
Advertising
Henry is only a carry or two away from surpassing the 1,540 yards he rushed for in 2019 to lead the league.
When he spoke to the media after the Jacksonville game, Henry was more focused on making amends for being held to 60 yards in the loss to the Browns, and also with going forward in the next three games and winning a division title.
The Titans are tied with the Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South with 9-4 won-loss records. The teams split the season series.
"We can go 4-0 these last weeks," Henry said, looking ahead. "I'd be most happy. As I said earlier this week, I don't care about stats. Last week, I was upset with how I played. I played poorly.
"I didn't do my job to help this team. I'm still upset. Stats really don't matter. You do what you need to do to help your team win. Then everything else takes care of itself.
"Focus on playing good team football and help us win games."
As good as Henry is, the Titans are more than a one-man team in the third-year under head coach Mike Vrabel. They are poised to take a step up from posting 9-7 records the last four seasons – the last two under Vrabel.
They made the playoffs last year for just the second time in 11 seasons. The Titans were one of the surprise teams in the AFC playoff field last year.
They got in as a wild card and advanced to the conference championship, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The development of quarterback Ryan Tannehill in his ninth NFL season and second with the Titans has been a key factor in the Titans' rise this year. Tannehill took over and went 7-3 in 10 games as the starter last year. The Titans leaned heavily on the running game in the playoffs.
Tannehill is having a career season, with 28 TD passes against only five interceptions.
The Titans' offense is run oriented, but the passing game has balance. Corey Davis has 56 catches, an average of 14.9 yards per catch and four TDs. A.J. Brown has 51 catches, an average of 16.4 yards per catch and nine TDs. Both have played 11 games.
"We've had a bunch of guys all over the offense step up and make plays consistently for us," Tannehill said after Sunday's game.
"Teams can't key on one thing. If they want to stop Derrick, then we've got guys on the outside making plays. If they want to sit back and try to cover, obviously Derrick can make them pay on the inside."
Defense has not been a strength for the Titans, which is a surprise given Vrabel's background as a linebacker with the New England Patriots, among other teams.
The Titans are giving up an average of 387.5 yards per game, with 113.8 rushing and 273.6 passing.
They have only 14 quarterback sacks – four fewer than the Lions' total of 18.
Their pass defense does not bode well for their next game after the Lions – against the Packers and Rodgers at Lambeau Field.
Beware of laser surgery on the defense.