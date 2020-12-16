NOTEBOOK: Stafford resting up, not counting himself out

Matthew Stafford didn't take part in Detroit's indoor practice in Allen Park Wednesday as the Lions began on-field preparations for Sunday's matchup in Tennessee against the AFC South leading Titans (9-4).

Stafford suffered a rib injury late last week in the loss to Green Bay, and the Lions are taking a cautious approach with their veteran quarterback this week in hopes he could still play Sunday.

Stafford said Wednesday he's resting up and hasn't ruled himself out yet.

"I think I just need to be able to function," Stafford said of what he'll need to see from himself at the end to week to decide if he can play or not. "I need to be able to play and play at a high level. It's going to take some time. Going to have to rest, but I'm not counting myself out."