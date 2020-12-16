Week 15 opponent: What the Titans are saying

3. Titans players don't have to be reminded how big this week is and what this week's game vs. Detroit means for their playoff hopes in the AFC. A win against Detroit would be huge for the Titans' chances at their first AFC South title since 2008. The Titans and Colts are tied at 9-4, but the Titans currently own the tiebreaker based on division record. The Titans are 4-1 against the division, while the Colts are 2-2.

4. The Lions hired Chris Spielman Tuesday to be an advisor to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood. Asked about Spielman, Vrabel thinks he'll do just fine in Detroit's front office.

He said he got to know Spielman and his family as a young player in the league, and said Spielman has passion and love for the game. Vrabel said whatever the Lions ask Spielman to do, he will do it to the best of his ability, will grind through it and will be diligent with whatever role they ask him to do.

5. Titans running back Derrick Henry has 1,532 yards on the season and could become the eighth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history with a strong finish down the stretch.

"I just think you have to look at the situation and see what is going on, understand how excited the players are for Derrick, and the offensive line," Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com this week.