Week 15 opponent: What the Titans are saying

Dec 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel. I also scanned the Tennessee media websites and the Titans website to see what else Tennessee players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Vrabel told the Tennessee media this week that the Titans are preparing for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford to play Sunday. Vrabel said he had a lot of respect for Stafford's toughness, and expects him to be out there until he's told he won't be.

2. It's pretty interesting how well Vrabel knows Detroit's offensive line. He was coaching at Ohio State when Taylor Decker was there. He got to know Frank Ragnow trying to recruit him to Ohio State. Vrabel was in Houston when Oday Aboushi was with the Texans. He said he didn't know Jonah Jackson personally, but said he looks to be playing well for a rookie. He also evaluated Tyrell Crosby and Matt Nelson in the draft process.

"I feel like I know this offensive line," Vrabel said. "Pretty unique to have a personal relationship at some level with a handful of those guys, and they all seem to be working well as a unit."

3. Titans players don't have to be reminded how big this week is and what this week's game vs. Detroit means for their playoff hopes in the AFC. A win against Detroit would be huge for the Titans' chances at their first AFC South title since 2008. The Titans and Colts are tied at 9-4, but the Titans currently own the tiebreaker based on division record. The Titans are 4-1 against the division, while the Colts are 2-2.

4. The Lions hired Chris Spielman Tuesday to be an advisor to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood. Asked about Spielman, Vrabel thinks he'll do just fine in Detroit's front office.

He said he got to know Spielman and his family as a young player in the league, and said Spielman has passion and love for the game. Vrabel said whatever the Lions ask Spielman to do, he will do it to the best of his ability, will grind through it and will be diligent with whatever role they ask him to do.

5. Titans running back Derrick Henry has 1,532 yards on the season and could become the eighth 2,000-yard rusher in NFL history with a strong finish down the stretch.

"I just think you have to look at the situation and see what is going on, understand how excited the players are for Derrick, and the offensive line," Vrabel told tennesseetitans.com this week.

"I think they feel as much a part of what he does, like it's them doing it. And I think that's great for our psyche, and our confidence, and everything that we're doing. But also being smart with where he is at physically, and where everybody is at physically."

Meet the Opponent: Tennessee Titans

View photos of the starters for the Tennessee Titans.

HC: Mike Vrabel Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith
1 / 27

HC: Mike Vrabel

Offensive Coordinator: Arthur Smith

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Corey Davis Backed up by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
2 / 27

WR: Corey Davis

Backed up by Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Jonnu Smith Backed up by MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser & Geoff Swaim
3 / 27

TE: Jonnu Smith

Backed up by MyCole Pruitt, Anthony Firkser & Geoff Swaim

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LT: David Quessenberry
4 / 27

LT: David Quessenberry

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Rodger Saffold III Backed up by Jamil Douglas
5 / 27

LG: Rodger Saffold III

Backed up by Jamil Douglas

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Ben Jones Backed up by Jamil Douglas
6 / 27

C: Ben Jones

Backed up by Jamil Douglas

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Nate Davis Backed up by Aaron Brewer
7 / 27

RG: Nate Davis

Backed up by Aaron Brewer

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Dennis Kelly Backed up by Isaiah Wilson
8 / 27

RT: Dennis Kelly

Backed up by Isaiah Wilson

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR: Adam Humphries Backed up by Kalif Raymond
9 / 27

WR: Adam Humphries

Backed up by Kalif Raymond

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: A.J. Brown Backed up by Cameron Batson
10 / 27

WR: A.J. Brown

Backed up by Cameron Batson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Ryan Tannehill Backed up by: Logan Woodside
11 / 27

QB: Ryan Tannehill

Backed up by: Logan Woodside

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Derrick Henry Backed up by Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman, Khari Blasingame & Senorise Perry
12 / 27

RB: Derrick Henry

Backed up by Jeremy McNichols, D'Onta Foreman, Khari Blasingame & Senorise Perry

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Jack Crawford Backed up by Larrell Murchison
13 / 27

DE: Jack Crawford

Backed up by Larrell Murchison

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NT: DaQuan Jones Backed up by Matt Dickerson
14 / 27

NT: DaQuan Jones

Backed up by Matt Dickerson

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jeffery Simmons Backed up by Teair Tart
15 / 27

DT: Jeffery Simmons

Backed up by Teair Tart

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB Derick Roberson
16 / 27

OLB Derick Roberson

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Rashaan Evans Backed up by Daren Bates
17 / 27

ILB: Rashaan Evans

Backed up by Daren Bates

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ILB: Will Compton Backed up by Nick Dzubnar
18 / 27

ILB: Will Compton

Backed up by Nick Dzubnar

Brett Carlsen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OLB: Harold Landry III
19 / 27

OLB: Harold Landry III

Gail Burton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB: Adoree' Jackson Backed up by Desmond King & Chris Jackson
20 / 27

CB: Adoree' Jackson

Backed up by Desmond King & Chris Jackson

George Walker IV
SS: Kenny Vaccaro Backed up by Joshua Kalu
21 / 27

SS: Kenny Vaccaro

Backed up by Joshua Kalu

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Kevin Byard Backed up by Amani Hooker
22 / 27

FS: Kevin Byard

Backed up by Amani Hooker

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Malcolm Butler Backed up by Breon Borders & Chris Milton
23 / 27

CB: Malcolm Butler

Backed up by Breon Borders & Chris Milton

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Stephen Gostkowski Backed up by Brett Kern
24 / 27

K/KO: Stephen Gostkowski

Backed up by Brett Kern

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020
P/H: Brett Kern Backed up by Stephen Gostkowski/Logan Woodside
25 / 27

P/H: Brett Kern

Backed up by Stephen Gostkowski/Logan Woodside

Mark Zaleski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
KR/PR: Kalif Raymond Backed up by Desmond King, Adam Humphries & Cameron Batson
26 / 27

KR/PR: Kalif Raymond

Backed up by Desmond King, Adam Humphries & Cameron Batson

Wade Payne/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: Matthew Orzech Backed up by Ben Jones & Anthony Firkser
27 / 27

LS: Matthew Orzech

Backed up by Ben Jones & Anthony Firkser

NFL/Amanda Bowen 2020

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

6. The Titans' defense held Jacksonville to a 35.7 percent conversion rate on third down (5-of-14) last week in a win, which was a big improvement over the previous week against Cleveland, who converted on 62.5 percent of their third-down tries (10-of-16). On the year, Tennessee's defense ranks 32nd on third down, allowing conversions 52.2 percent of the time.

"Once you can get off the field on third down, it changes the whole game," Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler told the Tennessean. "You can't really win a game if you're not getting off the field on third down. We won the last game, but we put emphasis on getting off the field on third down, and it was a big change."

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: Lions need all hands on deck to slow down Derrick Henry

It has to be all hands on deck this week for the Detroit Lions' defense in trying to stop Titans running back Derrick Henry Sunday in Tennessee.
news

10 takeaways from Undlin & Coombs

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Cory Undlin and Brayden Coombs.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: What's the update on Stafford's rib injury?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from interim head coach Darrell Bevell's Monday press conference.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Stafford injures ribs in loss to Packers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers.
news

FOUR DOWNS: How Packers took control in second half

Four downs following the Lions' 31-24 loss to the Packers includes swing sequence, missing Griffen, Swift's return and keeping up the fight.
news

RECAP: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers.
news

INACTIVES: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions vs. Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

Lions interview 3 internal candidates for GM position

The Detroit Lions completed general manager interviews this week with Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman.
news

NOTEBOOK: Swift 'trending in the right direction' to return

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including D'Andre Swift's potential return, defending Davante Adams and more.

Advertising