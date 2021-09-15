NFC NORTH: The good & bad from each team's Week 1 performance

Opening weekend wasn't the best start to the 2021 season for the four teams in the NFC North.

Detroit lost to San Francisco. Minnesota was defeated by Cincinnati in overtime. Green Bay was blown out by New Orleans. Chicago was beaten by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday Night Football.

That's an 0-4 start for the NFC North to kick off the year, and now the season turns into a 16-game race for the division title. Here's a look at some pros and cons from the first weekend of the regular season for all four teams in the division: