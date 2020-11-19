O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Carolina Panthers

Nov 19, 2020 at 08:28 AM
/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule hasn't had much to smile about lately with his team in a five-game losing streak.

Rhule got some good news Wednesday when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was able to practice for Sunday's home game against the Detroit Lions.

Bridgewater injured his right knee when he was sacked late in Sunday's 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Teddy's a team leader along with being a great quarterback," Rhule said in a conference-call interview with the Detroit media. "He's the heart and soul of our offense. He's been through some tough times, some good times.

"For him on a personal level, I'm glad he's OK and hopeful he can play Sunday."

Carolina's offense already has been hampered by the loss of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey for seven games with ankle and shoulder injuries.

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

HC: Matt Rhule OC: Joe Brady, DC: Phil Snow & STC: Chase Blackburn
1 / 27

HC: Matt Rhule

OC: Joe Brady, DC: Phil Snow & STC: Chase Blackburn

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LWR: DJ Moore Backed up by Curtis Samuel & Brandon Zylstra
2 / 27

LWR: DJ Moore

Backed up by Curtis Samuel & Brandon Zylstra

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Russell Okung Backed up by Greg Little
3 / 27

LT: Russell Okung

Backed up by Greg Little

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Chris Reed Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield
4 / 27

LG: Chris Reed

Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Matt Paradis Backed up by Tyler Larsen
5 / 27

C: Matt Paradis

Backed up by Tyler Larsen

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: John Miller Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield
6 / 27

RG: John Miller

Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Taylor Moton Backed up by Trent Scott
7 / 27

RT: Taylor Moton

Backed up by Trent Scott

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Chris Manhertz Backed up by Ian Thomas & Colin Thompson
8 / 27

TE: Chris Manhertz

Backed up by Ian Thomas & Colin Thompson

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RWR: Robby Anderson Backed up by Pharoh Cooper
9 / 27

RWR: Robby Anderson

Backed up by Pharoh Cooper

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Teddy Bridgewater Backed up by Will Grier & P.J. Walker
10 / 27

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

Backed up by Will Grier & P.J. Walker

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB: Alex Armah
11 / 27

FB: Alex Armah

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Christian McCaffrey Backed up by Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon & Rodney Smith
12 / 27

RB: Christian McCaffrey

Backed up by Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon & Rodney Smith

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE: Brian Burns Backed up by Marquis Haynes & Austin Larkin
13 / 27

LDE: Brian Burns

Backed up by Marquis Haynes & Austin Larkin

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT: Zach Kerr
14 / 27

LDT: Zach Kerr

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDT: Derrick Brown Backed up by Bravvion Roy
15 / 27

RDT: Derrick Brown

Backed up by Bravvion Roy

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos Backed up by Efe Obada
16 / 27

RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos

Backed up by Efe Obada

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LOLB: Shaq Thompson Backed up by Julian Stanford
17 / 27

LOLB: Shaq Thompson

Backed up by Julian Stanford

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB: Tahir Whitehead
18 / 27

MLB: Tahir Whitehead

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROLB: Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Jermaine Carter
19 / 27

ROLB: Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Jermaine Carter

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: Donte Jackson Backed up by Corn Elder
20 / 27

LCB: Donte Jackson

Backed up by Corn Elder

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB: Rasul Douglas Backed up by Troy Pride Jr. & Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
21 / 27

RCB: Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Troy Pride Jr. & Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Juston Burris Backed up by Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson & Sean Chandler
22 / 27

SS: Juston Burris

Backed up by Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson & Sean Chandler

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Tre Boston Backed up by Jeremy Chinn & Myles Hartsfield
23 / 27

FS: Tre Boston

Backed up by Jeremy Chinn & Myles Hartsfield

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Joey Slye
24 / 27

K/KO: Joey Slye

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Joseph Charlton
25 / 27

P/H: Joseph Charlton

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR: Pharoh Cooper Backed up by DJ Moore & Trenton Cannon
26 / 27

PR/KR: Pharoh Cooper

Backed up by DJ Moore & Trenton Cannon

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: J.J. Jansen
27 / 27

LS: J.J. Jansen

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Bridgewater's practice participation was listed as "limited" in the official report posted Wednesday.

As for Bridgewater, no one can question his desire and determination to overcome obstacles – qualities that make him a respected leader among teammates past and present.

It's been tough going this year, but Bridgewater has had a winning record at his previous stops with the Vikings and Saints.

Bridgewater, who turned 28 last week, started 12 games and posted a 6-6 won-loss record as a rookie after being drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2014 out of Louisville. He was 11-5 in 2015 and led the Viking to their first NFC North title since 2009.

Bridgewater's stats were modest – 14 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 2014, 14 TDs and nine picks in 2015 – but he looked like he'd be the Vikings quarterback of the future.

All that was changed by a devastating injury to his left knee sustained in training camp of 2016. Bridgewater missed all of the 2016 season and most of 2017.

Related Links

He was signed by the Saints in 2018 as a backup to Drew Brees. He played briefly in one game, but went 5-0 as a starter in 2019 when Brees was out with an injury.

Bridgewater was signed by the Panthers --- his third team in four years -- as part of Carolina's rebuild with the departure of former head coach Ron Rivera and franchise quarterback Cam Newton and Rhule's arrival.

Rhule had spent four seasons as head coach at Temple (2013-16) and three at Baylor (2017-19). His previous NFL experience was one season (2012) as assistant offensive line coach of the Giants.

On offense, the absence of McCaffrey leaves a mammoth void both in production and game-planning because of his elite skills as a runner and receiver.

McCaffrey rushed for 1,387 yards and 15 TDs last season and added 116 catches for 1,005 yards and four TDs.

In three games this year he has rushed for 225 yards and five TDs and has 17 receptions for 148 yards and a TD.

Mike Davis has picked up some of the rushing load with 368 yards, two TDs and an average of 4.2 yards per carry. Bridgewater has 198, and wide receiver Curtis Samuel has chipped in with 108 and 4.3 yards per rush.

Wide receiver Robby Anderson, signed as a free agent after four solid seasons with the Jets, was one of Carolina's top offseason additions. He is having a career year – 64 catches for 772 yards and five TDs.

The Panthers have had problems on defense.

The 277 points they've allowed are second most in the NFC. However, they've played 10 games. Dallas has allowed a conference-high 290 in nine games, and the Lions have allowed the third most in the conference with 267 in nine games.

The Panthers have given up 154 points in the five-game losing streak.

Related Content

news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 10

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 10 victory over the Washington Football Team.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 10 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Lions' 30-27 victory over Washington.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: What's next for Lions after win over Washington?

This week's Monday Countdown is not a blueprint on what the Lions need to do to make the postseason. It's just a look at how some things need to happen for them to have a chance.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: How Lions pulled off another comeback

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 30-27 victory over the Washington Football Team.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Stafford back to his normal routine

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Washington Football Team matchup.
news

O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Washington Football Team

Alex Smith's journey back from a gruesome injury that nearly ended his career and his life in 2018 to starting at quarterback for the Washington Football Team against the Detroit Lions Sunday is one of the most inspiring stories of any season in any sport.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from Week 9

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 9 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Lions still looking for consistency

This week's Monday Countdown looks at three key areas that hurt the Detroit Lions the first half of the season.
news

O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the most telling stat in loss to Vikings?

Mike O'Hara answers all of the burning questions following the Detroit Lions' 34-20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
news

O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Lions look to get back on track in Minnesota

Mike O'Hara shares his final thoughts heading into Sunday's Lions-Vikings matchup.

Advertising