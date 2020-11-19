O'HARA'S SCOUTING REPORT: Carolina Panthers

Bridgewater's practice participation was listed as "limited" in the official report posted Wednesday.

As for Bridgewater, no one can question his desire and determination to overcome obstacles – qualities that make him a respected leader among teammates past and present.

It's been tough going this year, but Bridgewater has had a winning record at his previous stops with the Vikings and Saints.

Bridgewater, who turned 28 last week, started 12 games and posted a 6-6 won-loss record as a rookie after being drafted by the Vikings in the first round in 2014 out of Louisville. He was 11-5 in 2015 and led the Viking to their first NFC North title since 2009.

Bridgewater's stats were modest – 14 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 2014, 14 TDs and nine picks in 2015 – but he looked like he'd be the Vikings quarterback of the future.