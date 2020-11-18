NOTEBOOK: Stafford taking it day by day after suffering right thumb injury

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford considers himself day-to-day after suffering a right thumb injury in Sunday's win over Washington.

Stafford suffered the injury early in the contest, but played through it. He taped it up and finished the contest, throwing three touchdown passes to help Detroit secure the victory.

Stafford said the injury felt worse Monday after the adrenaline wore off, and he's really in a situation where he's going to do what the trainers advise and see what it feels like before determining if he can play Sunday in Carolina.

"Just going to do what I can to try and be out there," Stafford said Wednesday. "We'll see. Just trust in what our doctors say and what our trainers do to try and help get it as good as I can and we'll see."

Stafford has dealt with injuries to his throwing hand in previous years and had varying degrees of success playing through them, though he also said he'll never use the injury as an excuse.

"They all kind of affect you differently," he said of the different hand injuries he's had. "This one obviously is no different, but I just can figure out what I can and can't do throughout the week and we'll go from there.

"Some of those in the past have been pain tolerance and others have been function as well. It's all in the equation and part of it."

Is there any concern from Stafford about not being able to play Sunday?

"I'm just going to take it day-by-day," he said. "Try to see how it heals and how it feels throughout the week and go from there."

Stafford is hoping he can practice at some point this week and test it out to see if he can play on Sunday. It's something to monitor this week as the Lions head to Carolina this weekend hoping to get back to .500 on the year.

