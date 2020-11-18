NOTEBOOK: Stafford taking it day by day after suffering right thumb injury

PRESSURE RATE

What do T.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Joey Bosa and Romeo Okwara have in common?

Those four lead the NFL in quarterback pressure rate this season. Okwara is having a terrific 2020 season, and his current pressure rate of 17 percent is the fourth highest in the NFL behind Watt (18.2 percent), Donald (18) and Bosa (17.4), per Pro Football Focus statistics.

Okwara leads the Lions with six sacks on the year, which ranks 12th in the NFL. Okwara also has a team-leading 38 total pressures, more than double the next Lions defender – linebacker Reggie Ragland with 15. Okwara is 10th among all edge defenders in pass-rush productivity, and his 27 quarterback hurries are the third most.

"One of the most unselfish people you can be around," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said of Okwara Wednesday. "We ask him to do so many different things, especially aligning in different positions, and he just goes in and does it and he does it to the best of his ability. It's a credit to him and how hard he works.

"As a player he has continually worked so hard to develop himself, and I think you really see the extra work he does. We may practice for a certain amount of time but he's going to be out on the practice field for extended amounts of time after practice working on his technique, working on his hand placement, working on the run game and pass game. He just works. He works really hard."