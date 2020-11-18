Week 11 opponent: What the Panthers are saying

Nov 18, 2020 at 03:44 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via conference call. This week it was Carolina head coach Matt Rhule. I also scanned the Panthers media websites and the Carolina team website to see what else players and coaches are saying about this week's matchup with the Lions Sunday.

Here's what they had to say:

1. Head coach Matt Rhule told the Charlotte Observer Monday he was "hopeful" quarterback Teddy Bridgewater would be able to participate in practice to some extent Wednesday. Bridgewater was at practice Wednesday after leaving Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a right knee injury, per Observer reporting on Wednesday. He wore a red jersey and worked to the side with a trainer during the portion of practice open to the media.

Rhule seemed hopeful Bridgewater could play Sunday when speaking to the Detroit media Wednesday afternoon. He called Bridgewater the "heart & soul" of the Carolina offense.

Meet the Opponent: Carolina Panthers

View photos of the starters for the Carolina Panthers.

HC: Matt Rhule OC: Joe Brady, DC: Phil Snow & STC: Chase Blackburn
1 / 27

HC: Matt Rhule

OC: Joe Brady, DC: Phil Snow & STC: Chase Blackburn

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LWR: DJ Moore Backed up by Curtis Samuel & Brandon Zylstra
2 / 27

LWR: DJ Moore

Backed up by Curtis Samuel & Brandon Zylstra

Chuck Burton/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Russell Okung Backed up by Greg Little
3 / 27

LT: Russell Okung

Backed up by Greg Little

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: Chris Reed Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield
4 / 27

LG: Chris Reed

Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Matt Paradis Backed up by Tyler Larsen
5 / 27

C: Matt Paradis

Backed up by Tyler Larsen

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: John Miller Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield
6 / 27

RG: John Miller

Backed up by Dennis Daley & Michael Schofield

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Taylor Moton Backed up by Trent Scott
7 / 27

RT: Taylor Moton

Backed up by Trent Scott

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Chris Manhertz Backed up by Ian Thomas & Colin Thompson
8 / 27

TE: Chris Manhertz

Backed up by Ian Thomas & Colin Thompson

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RWR: Robby Anderson Backed up by Pharoh Cooper
9 / 27

RWR: Robby Anderson

Backed up by Pharoh Cooper

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Teddy Bridgewater Backed up by Will Grier & P.J. Walker
10 / 27

QB: Teddy Bridgewater

Backed up by Will Grier & P.J. Walker

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
FB: Alex Armah
11 / 27

FB: Alex Armah

Mark Black/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Christian McCaffrey Backed up by Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon & Rodney Smith
12 / 27

RB: Christian McCaffrey

Backed up by Mike Davis, Trenton Cannon & Rodney Smith

Jeff Roberson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LDE: Brian Burns Backed up by Marquis Haynes & Austin Larkin
13 / 27

LDE: Brian Burns

Backed up by Marquis Haynes & Austin Larkin

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LDT: Zach Kerr
14 / 27

LDT: Zach Kerr

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDT: Derrick Brown Backed up by Bravvion Roy
15 / 27

RDT: Derrick Brown

Backed up by Bravvion Roy

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos Backed up by Efe Obada
16 / 27

RDE: Yetur Gross-Matos

Backed up by Efe Obada

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LOLB: Shaq Thompson Backed up by Julian Stanford
17 / 27

LOLB: Shaq Thompson

Backed up by Julian Stanford

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB: Tahir Whitehead
18 / 27

MLB: Tahir Whitehead

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ROLB: Jeremy Chinn Backed up by Jermaine Carter
19 / 27

ROLB: Jeremy Chinn

Backed up by Jermaine Carter

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: Donte Jackson Backed up by Corn Elder
20 / 27

LCB: Donte Jackson

Backed up by Corn Elder

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB: Rasul Douglas Backed up by Troy Pride Jr. & Stantley Thomas-Oliver III
21 / 27

RCB: Rasul Douglas

Backed up by Troy Pride Jr. & Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SS: Juston Burris Backed up by Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson & Sean Chandler
22 / 27

SS: Juston Burris

Backed up by Sam Franklin, Kenny Robinson & Sean Chandler

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Tre Boston Backed up by Jeremy Chinn & Myles Hartsfield
23 / 27

FS: Tre Boston

Backed up by Jeremy Chinn & Myles Hartsfield

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Joey Slye
24 / 27

K/KO: Joey Slye

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P/H: Joseph Charlton
25 / 27

P/H: Joseph Charlton

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR: Pharoh Cooper Backed up by DJ Moore & Trenton Cannon
26 / 27

PR/KR: Pharoh Cooper

Backed up by DJ Moore & Trenton Cannon

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LS: J.J. Jansen
27 / 27

LS: J.J. Jansen

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

2. Running back Christian McCaffrey, who sat out last week's loss to the Buccaneers with a shoulder injury, is not expected to play in this week's game, according to panthers.com.

3. Rhule is a big fan of Lions rookie running back D’Andre Swift. Rhule used to see Swift practice outside his window when Rhule was coaching at Temple and Swift was starring at Saint Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia. Rhule knew back then that Swift would be a special back, which has come to fruition in the NFL.

4. No McCaffrey Sunday for Carolina, but Detroit will still have to contend with veteran Mike Davis, who is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and has caught 47 passes out of the backfield.

Rhule said Carolina's record (3-7) isn't what they want it to be, but they've been in a lot of games and have had a chance to win more games in part because of the way Davis has stepped up and filled the void. Rhule said he has a ton of respect for Davis.

5. Speaking of respect, Rhule also has plenty of that for Lions edge rushers Romeo Okwara and Everson Griffen, who formed a disruptive duo on the edge for the Lions last week in a win over Washington. Rhule said Detroit does a good job scheming one-on-one matchups for those guys on the outside. He said his offensive line will have to be really good with those matchups this week.

