NFC Championship opponent: What the 49ers are saying

4. 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk said he started watching Detroit's secondary a little closer starting Week 17 in Detroit's game against Dallas. It's a secondary that's given up some big performances to opposing receivers over the last month.

"We're definitely excited as a unit about the opportunity coming up," he said of the 49ers receiving corps.

5. Kittle was also very complimentary of the weapons Detroit has on offense and the attitude they play with on defense. The 49ers know the Lions are playing with a ton of confidence right now.

"They are hot. They are on a roll right now," Kittle said. "When you have momentum and hey, you're playing for that City of Detroit – like you could see and feel the energy in that stadium. That is a huge wave of momentum that they are bringing with them to California."

6. Shanahan said he sees a lot of similarities between his offense and the Lions' offense, especially with how balanced both units have the ability to be.

7. Linebacker Fred Warner has faced Jared Goff in the past when Goff was in the same division with the Rams. Warner said he sees a different Goff on tape with the Lions.