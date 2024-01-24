NOTEBOOK: Lions add Ertz to practice squad, role still TBD

Head coach Dan Campbell is taking a wait-and-see approach with new tight end Zach Ertz and his availability for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Campbell said Wednesday he is not sure what kind of role – if any – Ertz will have come Sunday. It will really depend on how quickly he can learn the scheme and the playbook and how that looks in practice the next three days.

"I know he's in shape. I talked to him the other day," Campbell said. "He understands we're just going to gauge this and see where we're at. So, he'll be out here. He's played at a high level. There are things that he does well and it's just a matter, is this the week to use him."