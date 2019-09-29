O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What did Lions show in tough loss to Chiefs?

Q. Missed field goal: Any significance that Harrison Butker missed the field goal?

A. Yes. Mahomes' arm is more accurate than the Chiefs' kicker's leg.

Q. Untimed down: Linebacker Jarrad Davis got a penalty for illegal contact on what would have been the last play of the first quarter, but the Chiefs exercised their option to extend the quarter with an untimed down. Why not just move on to the second quarter?

A. It was a minor point, but the advantage for the Chiefs was to keep the Lions' defense on the field, and not give it the two-minute rest between quarters. The move did not help the Chiefs. Tight end Travis Kelce was tackled for a three-yard loss, making it first and goal at the seven on the first play of the second quarter.

Q. 10-10 Tension: It was a new game when Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy scored on a one-yard blast with a little more than four minutes left in the half, and the Ford Field crowd understandably became more subdued. It was still a tie score, so why the angst?