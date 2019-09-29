The Notebook

NOTEBOOK: Diggs, Hockenson leave game with injuries

Sep 29, 2019 at 07:35 PM
It was a bit of a scary scene in the third quarter at Ford Field Sunday when rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson tried to leap over a defender after a short catch and run, and fell awkwardly on his head.

Hockenson laid on the field motionless for a bit before sitting up and then finally standing up and walking over to a cart waiting to take him off the field.

Hockenson was evaluated for a concussion and didn't return to the game, a contest the Lions lost 34-30.

"That was not a good situation to walk out into," head coach Matt Patricia said of walking out onto the field to see Hockenson as doctors and trainers attended to him. "I did get him to smile when he finally got up, so that was good. That made me feel a little better."

Patricia said after the game that he frowns upon players trying to leap over defenders because it can put them in an unsafe position, like we saw with Hockenson.

Patricia had no update on Hockenson's status. He also did not have an update on safety Quandre Diggs, who left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and also did not return.

"We'll see what it looks like tomorrow," Patricia said of Diggs.

In both players' case, the bye week comes at a good time. Detroit is off this week and doesn't return to action until Oct. 14 in a Monday night game in Green Bay against the Packers.

Lions vs. Chiefs Week 4 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive backs before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fan runs the NFL100 flag out during introductions as an Experience of a Lifetime before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) takes the field before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions captains with René Cunningham before a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a catch during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) and Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) celebrate a field goal during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fans celebrate after a missed field goal attempt during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) rushes the passer during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) celebrates a stop during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) hits Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) breaks up a pass in the end zone during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fan Hannah Pearson is surprised with Super Bowl tickets during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
DSC_5429
DSC_5498
DSC_5468
Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46), Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30), Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) and Detroit Lions safety Miles Killebrew (35) make a tackle on special teams during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Mike Ford (38) breaks up a pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown catch with Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) kicks off during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions punter Sam Martin (6) smiles during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) pursues a fumble forced by Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) on a kick return during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39), Detroit Lions cornerback Dee Virgin (30) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Tom Kennedy (85) celebrate a fumble recovery on a kick return during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) forces a fumble during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) recovers a fumble on a kick return during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) receives a punt during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a punt during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) and Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) blocks during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) points out a defender during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs through a defender during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) react during a replay review during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) pressure Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Pat Mahomes (15) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fullback Nick Bawden (46) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs through a defender during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions fans during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) runs the ball during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
RUN GAME GETS GOING

Kerryon Johnson and the Detroit rushing attack finally got things going against Kansas City after a bit of a slow start to begin the year.

The Lions racked up 186 rushing yards (5.3 average), and Johnson recorded 125 yards (4.8) on 26 carries. The 186 yards is their most on the ground at Ford Field since totaling 241 rushing yards vs. Green Bay in 2013.

"I think for us, the run game again, we were close last week," Patricia said. "I think we were a couple maybe blocks or a couple little details away, and I thought some of that looked or at least it appeared – we'll see what the tape looks like – appeared that maybe some of that was cleaned up a little bit better."

Unfortunately, all Johnson could think about after the game was his fumble on the Chiefs' 1-yard line that resulted in a 99-yard touchdown return by the Chiefs.

"My perspective is, they called it a fumble. We lost three or seven points, which turned into seven points for them, we lost by (four) points, so obviously it hurt," Johnson said.

"Big play in the game, we had a lot of momentum going for us, kind of killed it. I take full responsibility for it."

BYE WEEK, REST UP

Detroit was without cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) vs. the Chiefs. All four were inactive due to injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a hip injury and we talked above about Hockenson (concussion) and Diggs (hamstring) leaving the game Sunday due to injury.

This is an early bye week for the Lions in Week 5, but maybe it's coming at a good time to get everyone back and healthy.

EXTRA POINTS

  • Safety Tracy Walker set career highs in solo tackles (11) and total tackles (12). He now has 36 tackles through Week 4, the most a Lions defensive back has ever posted and tied with linebacker Ernie Sims in 2007 for the second most total tackles a Lions player has produced through the first four games of a season.
  • Kicker Matt Prater scored 12 points vs. Kansas City and passed Shayne Graham (1,260) for the 36th most points scored in NFL history.

