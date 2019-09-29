NOTEBOOK: Diggs, Hockenson leave game with injuries

It was a bit of a scary scene in the third quarter at Ford Field Sunday when rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson tried to leap over a defender after a short catch and run, and fell awkwardly on his head.
Hockenson laid on the field motionless for a bit before sitting up and then finally standing up and walking over to a cart waiting to take him off the field.
Hockenson was evaluated for a concussion and didn't return to the game, a contest the Lions lost 34-30.
"That was not a good situation to walk out into," head coach Matt Patricia said of walking out onto the field to see Hockenson as doctors and trainers attended to him. "I did get him to smile when he finally got up, so that was good. That made me feel a little better."
Patricia said after the game that he frowns upon players trying to leap over defenders because it can put them in an unsafe position, like we saw with Hockenson.
Patricia had no update on Hockenson's status. He also did not have an update on safety Quandre Diggs, who left the game in the first half with a hamstring injury and also did not return.
"We'll see what it looks like tomorrow," Patricia said of Diggs.
In both players' case, the bye week comes at a good time. Detroit is off this week and doesn't return to action until Oct. 14 in a Monday night game in Green Bay against the Packers.
RUN GAME GETS GOING
Kerryon Johnson and the Detroit rushing attack finally got things going against Kansas City after a bit of a slow start to begin the year.
The Lions racked up 186 rushing yards (5.3 average), and Johnson recorded 125 yards (4.8) on 26 carries. The 186 yards is their most on the ground at Ford Field since totaling 241 rushing yards vs. Green Bay in 2013.
"I think for us, the run game again, we were close last week," Patricia said. "I think we were a couple maybe blocks or a couple little details away, and I thought some of that looked or at least it appeared – we'll see what the tape looks like – appeared that maybe some of that was cleaned up a little bit better."
Unfortunately, all Johnson could think about after the game was his fumble on the Chiefs' 1-yard line that resulted in a 99-yard touchdown return by the Chiefs.
"My perspective is, they called it a fumble. We lost three or seven points, which turned into seven points for them, we lost by (four) points, so obviously it hurt," Johnson said.
"Big play in the game, we had a lot of momentum going for us, kind of killed it. I take full responsibility for it."
BYE WEEK, REST UP
Detroit was without cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) and wide receiver Danny Amendola (chest) vs. the Chiefs. All four were inactive due to injury.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with a hip injury and we talked above about Hockenson (concussion) and Diggs (hamstring) leaving the game Sunday due to injury.
This is an early bye week for the Lions in Week 5, but maybe it's coming at a good time to get everyone back and healthy.
EXTRA POINTS
- Safety Tracy Walker set career highs in solo tackles (11) and total tackles (12). He now has 36 tackles through Week 4, the most a Lions defensive back has ever posted and tied with linebacker Ernie Sims in 2007 for the second most total tackles a Lions player has produced through the first four games of a season.
- Kicker Matt Prater scored 12 points vs. Kansas City and passed Shayne Graham (1,260) for the 36th most points scored in NFL history.