NOTEBOOK: Diggs, Hockenson leave game with injuries

RUN GAME GETS GOING

Kerryon Johnson and the Detroit rushing attack finally got things going against Kansas City after a bit of a slow start to begin the year.

The Lions racked up 186 rushing yards (5.3 average), and Johnson recorded 125 yards (4.8) on 26 carries. The 186 yards is their most on the ground at Ford Field since totaling 241 rushing yards vs. Green Bay in 2013.

"I think for us, the run game again, we were close last week," Patricia said. "I think we were a couple maybe blocks or a couple little details away, and I thought some of that looked or at least it appeared – we'll see what the tape looks like – appeared that maybe some of that was cleaned up a little bit better."

Unfortunately, all Johnson could think about after the game was his fumble on the Chiefs' 1-yard line that resulted in a 99-yard touchdown return by the Chiefs.

"My perspective is, they called it a fumble. We lost three or seven points, which turned into seven points for them, we lost by (four) points, so obviously it hurt," Johnson said.