O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Where Lions stand at midway point

1. QB speaks: There is plenty to analyze and criticize on the game's last two possessions – the Raiders' go-ahead possession, and the Lions' possession that fell one yard and a questionable play call short.

But there were 131 plays run by the two teams combined, and all of those plays counted. The Lions were driving on the first possession of the game when running back J.D. McKissic fumbled the handoff. Stafford had an interception in the end zone on a pass meant for wide receiver Kenny Golladay, when the Lions had the ball at the Raiders' 20-yard line with a 14-7 lead.

"A lot of close games," Stafford said. "That's the way this game goes. That's the way the league goes. Just got to find ways to win, make a couple plays here and there, not always at the end of the game.

"They can be at the beginning of the game, too, to give us a little more cushion."

Agreed.

The interception and lost fumble likely cost the Lions at least six points, on two field goals. Had everything stayed the same – and that's probably not likely – the Lions could have been kicking a chip-shot field goal to win the game Sunday instead of throwing a pass into the end zone.

2. Raiders drive, TD: When they needed a TD to break a 24-24 tie, they had to drive 75 yards on their last possession of the game. They drove 66 yards and called time out when they were facing a third and goal at the Lions' nine-yard line.