NOTEBOOK: Lions still looking for consistency

"I think there's a lot of things fundamentally we have to get a lot better and be able to do it every single week," Patricia said. "We showed some good flashes, we showed some good football, and then we show a lot of bad football, and that's the stuff right now that's just killing us.

"It's got to start with coaching and it has to go down to the players. We have to coach it better and play better so we can do that. Until we do that, it's not going to be very good. Again, it's inconsistent, and that's really the truth of it."

Detroit entered the fourth quarter tied 17-17 and gave up an early touchdown and found themselves down 24-17.

The offense was forced to punt on their next possession. The defense comes up with a terrific three and out, but the offense can't take advantage and is forced to punt. The defense holds again, and this time the offense is able to take advantage and tie the game on a 26-yard J.D. McKissic touchdown grab. But then the defense gives up a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

"We had two stops there, right, kind of gave us an opportunity, then the last one was really bad," Patricia said. "Again, it's inconsistent. I mean, that's really the truth of it. We had the two stops didn't really get anything on the other side of it. Then we don't get the stop and then we go down and score.