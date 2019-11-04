The Notebook

Presented by

NOTEBOOK: Lions still looking for consistency

Nov 03, 2019 at 11:15 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

OAKLAND – Lions head coach Matt Patricia stood behind the podium Sunday after Detroit's 31-24 loss to the Raiders and was blunt in his analysis of why Detroit has fallen to 3-4-1 at the midway point in their season.

"Kind of that up and down game we know we don't want," he said. "We have to coach it better, I think, in general. It always starts with me. I have to coach better to get the team ready to go so that we can play consistently. I don't think we played consistent here today."

The Lions haven't played consistently all season, which is why they're under .500 at the midway point of the season.

There have been a lot of times where the offense has played well and the defense hasn't. There have been times when the defense has done enough to win and the offense hasn't.

The fourth quarter Sunday in Oakland put that inconsistency on full display. The defense would get a stop and the offense couldn't take advantage. The offense would score and the defense would let Oakland march right down the field and re-take the lead.

The Lions haven't been able to play complementary football, and it's tough to win consistently in this league when that's the case.

"I think there's a lot of things fundamentally we have to get a lot better and be able to do it every single week," Patricia said. "We showed some good flashes, we showed some good football, and then we show a lot of bad football, and that's the stuff right now that's just killing us.

"It's got to start with coaching and it has to go down to the players. We have to coach it better and play better so we can do that. Until we do that, it's not going to be very good. Again, it's inconsistent, and that's really the truth of it."

Detroit entered the fourth quarter tied 17-17 and gave up an early touchdown and found themselves down 24-17.

The offense was forced to punt on their next possession. The defense comes up with a terrific three and out, but the offense can't take advantage and is forced to punt. The defense holds again, and this time the offense is able to take advantage and tie the game on a 26-yard J.D. McKissic touchdown grab. But then the defense gives up a seven-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.

"We had two stops there, right, kind of gave us an opportunity, then the last one was really bad," Patricia said. "Again, it's inconsistent. I mean, that's really the truth of it. We had the two stops didn't really get anything on the other side of it. Then we don't get the stop and then we go down and score.

"So, that's just the inconsistency I'm talking about. It's just got to be better all the way around."

Related Links

PENALTIES

Patricia lamented the penalties the Lions had in some crucial situations Sunday that played a part in the loss. In all, the Lions were flagged only five times for 35 yards, but some of those were in crucial situations.

Three of them came on third downs that either extended drives for the Raiders or gave them another opportunity at a play in offsetting situations where the Raiders were able to convert following the penalty.

"Penalties, can't have them," Patricia said. "Too many opportunities. Reset a lot of situations out there and we knew it was going to be a penalty game and we have to do a better job of being disciplined in those situations."

Oakland was flagged 10 times for 96 yards.

Lions at Raiders Week 9 photos

View photos from the Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders Week 9 game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
1 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
2 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Rashaan Melvin (29) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) stretches before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
3 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) stretches before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
4 / 86

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) and Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
5 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) takes the field before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions captains before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
6 / 86

Detroit Lions captains before a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
8 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
9 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
11 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive line during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
12 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive line during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
13 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
14 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
15 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
16 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
17 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
19 / 86

Detroit Lions guard Joe Dahl (66) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 86

Detroit Lions guard Kenny Wiggins (79) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) completes a 47-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
21 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) completes a 47-yard pass to Marvin Jones Jr. during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a 47-yard pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
22 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a 47-yard pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a 47-yard pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
23 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a 47-yard pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
24 / 86

Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
25 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
26 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
27 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
28 / 86

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) pursues Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
29 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) pursues Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
30 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Darius Slay (23) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
31 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) breaks up a pass on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
32 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Justin Coleman (27) breaks up a pass on fourth down during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
33 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
34 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
35 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
36 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
37 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
38 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
39 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
40 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
41 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
42 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
43 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a 59-yard touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 59-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
44 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a 59-yard touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
45 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrate a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
46 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrate a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrate a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
47 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) celebrate a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
48 / 86

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
49 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) smiles during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
50 / 86

Detroit Lions defense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
51 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) and the defense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
52 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
53 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
54 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive tackle John Atkins (99) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
55 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and the offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
56 / 86

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) and the offensive huddle during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
57 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
58 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
59 / 86

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
60 / 86

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
61 / 86

Detroit Lions tackle Rick Wagner (71) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
62 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
63 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
64 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a route during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) makes a catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
65 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) makes a catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
66 / 86

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
67 / 86

Detroit Lions safety Tavon Wilson (32) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
68 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
69 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
70 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kickoff during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
71 / 86

Detroit Lions cornerback Jamal Agnew (39) returns a kick during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
72 / 86

Detroit Lions offense during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
73 / 86

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
74 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Paul Perkins (26) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
75 / 86

Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
76 / 86

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
77 / 86

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
78 / 86

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
79 / 86

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
80 / 86

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) catches a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
81 / 86

Detroit Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) celebrates a touchdown catch during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) and Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
82 / 86

Detroit Lions long snapper Don Muhlbach (48) and Detroit Lions linebacker Christian Jones (52) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
83 / 86

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks an extra point during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
84 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
85 / 86

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon Harrison Sr. (98) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).
86 / 86

Detroit Lions linebacker Jahlani Tavai (51) and Detroit Lions linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during a NFL football game against the Oakland Raiders Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 in Oakland, Calif. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

STAFFORD'S BIG DAY

Three weeks ago in a loss to Minnesota, quarterback Matthew Stafford and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. hooked up for four touchdowns.

That connection was working again in Oakland, as Stafford and Jones hooked up six times in the first half for 106 yards and a touchdown. For the game, Jones finished with 126 yards and a score.

Third-year wide receiver Kenny Golladay also got into the mix, catching four passes for 132 yards and a score. It was Jones' second 100-yard receiving game of the season and Golladay's third.

For Stafford, it was his third straight game with at least 300 yards passing and three scores. Stafford finished Sunday with 406 yards passing and three touchdowns.

"Our guys are making great plays on the outside," Stafford said. "Bev (OC Darrell Bevell) was drawing up some really good plays to get some guys open and we were hitting them. Kind of using everyone again. Marv had a big day, Kenny had a big day, McKissic got a big one out of the backfield, Hock (tight end T.J. Hockenson) caught a screen for a big play, a couple other big ones, so, just trying to make sure we use everyone for the best of their abilities and I'm just trying to spread the ball around."

EXTRA POINTS

  • Running back Josh Jacobs, tight end Foster Moreau and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow combined to score all four Raiders touchdowns. The Raiders are the first team since Seattle in 2015 to have rookies score all four touchdowns in a victory.
  • Jones and Golladay are the only teammates this season to have at least 125 receiving yards and a touchdown in the same game.
  • Linebacker Christian Jones had a game-high 11 tackles for the Lions. Rookie Jahlani Tavai had 10 tackles.

Related Content

news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown sets franchise record for rookie receiving yards

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 37-30 victory over the Green Bay Packers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell optimistic Goff will play in season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, laying the foundation for the future and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions prepared to reshuffle line again if Decker & Sewell remain on Reserve/COVID-19

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including offensive line depth, running back D'Andre Swift's workload and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Goff hopeful he can play in regular-season finale

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, rookie defensive end Levi Onwuzurike's performance and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: How early fourth-down stop shifted Lions' momentum

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 51-29 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says Goff is doubtful for Lions-Seahawks

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including quarterback Jared Goff's status, running back D'Andre Swift's return and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including recognition for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, turnover at tight end and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions expect Swift back this week

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including the return of running back D'Andre Swift, where Amon-Ra St. Brown ranks among rookie receivers and more. 
news

NOTEBOOK: Cabinda & Zylstra leave game with knee injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
news

NOTEBOOK: Campbell says it's 'highly unlikely' Goff plays Sunday

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including roster updates for Sunday's game in Atlanta, recognition for guard Jonah Jackson and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: St. Brown reminds Lions OC of former Steelers WR Hines Ward

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including a promising comparison for rookie wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, preparing for the Atlanta Falcons and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Where Lions stand at QB ahead of Sunday's matchup in Atlanta

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including where the Lions stand at quarterback, kicker Riley Patterson's NFC special teams player of the week award and more.
Advertising