O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Week 16 at Vikings

The Vikings were playing good ball when they put together a three-game winning streak to get to 4-4 and within two games of the Lions in the NFC North. That's when misfortune struck – an Achilles injury that ended Kirk Cousins' season at a time when he was playing some of the best ball of his career.

Overall, the Vikings were playing well as a team, but not to the level of their 13-win season of 2022. They can still give the Lions a battle at home.

Final 9 rank: 2

Lions' win formula: Play like it's Cousins at quarterback. The Vikings showed that they had an improving roster.

Week 17 at Cowboys

The Cowboys are in the top four or five of the NFC. They've had some good wins and some bad losses.

Final 9 rank: 1

Lions' win formula: The Cowboys are trying to win with their running game. That plays to the strength of the Lions' defense. Should be an interesting matchup.

Week 18 vs. Vikings

My not very bold prediction says the Lions will have first place clinched, and if there's anything on the line for either team it will be the Vikings trying to make the playoffs, and the Lions playing for a higher seed. That's not a bad way to finish a regular season.

Final 9 rank: 3. Not the same team without Cousins.