Detroit Lions midseason awards

Through the first eight games of the season, the Detroit Lions sit atop the NFC North with a 6-2 record. That trails only the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC.

There's still a lot of football left for the Lions to accomplish their goals, but the bye week is the perfect time to appreciate what got them to 6-2.

I asked the Detroitlions.com crew to hand out some midseason awards, and these are the results:

MVP

Tim Twentyman: Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff is fourth in passing yards (2,174), ninth in touchdowns (12), ninth in passer rating (96.4) and his 35 completions of 20-plus yards are second most in the NFL among all signal callers. He is the most important player on the league's second-ranked offense after eight weeks.

Mike O'Hara: Quarterback Jared Goff

He's had his bad moments – the pick that was returned for a TD vs. the Raiders being one of them – but he has shown leadership and high production. He could be a league MVP if the Lions continue to win.

Dannie Rogers: Quarterback Jared Goff

We saw glimpses of Goff's best ball last season, one year removed from being traded to Detroit after leading the Rams to the Super Bowl. Now, we're getting a full dose of a consistent Goff every week who is in the top 5 in passing yards and eighth in QB rating. Goff is playing the best football of his career, per the QB himself.

PJ's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff

Goff looks as comfortable as ever, utilizing the time provided by an elite offensive line to be more aggressive downfield. He's been dominant on in-breaking routes over the middle and is still one of the best play-action passers in the league. Goff ranks ninth in EPA per play through eight games, giving the Lions top-ten quarterback play again following his strong finish to 2022.

Editor's Pick: Quarterback Jared Goff