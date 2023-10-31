Lions agree to trade terms with Cleveland Browns for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to trade terms with the Cleveland Browns to acquire WR Donovan Peoples-Jones in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round draft selection. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.



In his fourth NFL season, Peoples-Jones has recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards (15.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns. He has also returned 61 punts for 479 yards (7.9 avg.) and one touchdown alongside 18 kickoff returns for 379 yards (21.1 avg.).



Peoples-Jones originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round draft selection (187th) by the Browns in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Michigan.