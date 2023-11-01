TWENTYMAN: 5 stats that stand out through first 8 games

The Detroit Lions head to their Week 9 bye feeling pretty good about themselves after a 26-14 win Monday night over the Las Vegas Raiders pushed their record to 6-2 on the season. Detroit now gets to rest up, get healthy and look to make serious noise in the NFC playoff picture the second half of the season.

So, what went right for the Lions over the first two months of the season? Here are five numbers that stand out to me:

1. Number: 6-2

What it means: Detroit's win-loss record

NFL rank: Tied for the second best mark in the NFL with Miami, Kansas City, Baltimore and Jacksonville behind only Philadelphia (7-1).

Twentyman: It's the first time the Lions have started a season 6-2 since 2014. Detroit holds a two-game lead in the NFC North and is looking to win a division title for the first time since 1993. That's significant because of the way Detroit has played at home this season. They've won three straight home games by 12 points or more and have scored 20-or-more points in eight straight homes games dating back to last season.