O'HARA'S MONDAY COUNTDOWN: Breaking down the Lions' remaining games

Week 9, at Minnesota: Kirk Cousins lost a big-time playmaker when Stefon Diggs was traded to Buffalo. He still has a big-time running back in Dalvin Cook. He's special. At least Everson Griffen has moved on and won't be around to make life miserable for Matthew Stafford.

Lions win formula: Stop the run game and get pressure on Cousins to force mistakes. The Vikings have beaten the Lions' five straight.

Week 10: home vs. Washington: While the Lions were on their bye, Washington head coach Ron Rivera benched 2019 first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins and promoted Kyle Allen to the starting job. Allen was 5-7 as a starter under Rivera in Carolina last year after Cam Newton went out for the season.

Lions' win formula: Allen threw 17 TD passes against 16 interceptions in 2019, but he's more likely than Haskins was to challenge the secondary.

Week 11, at Carolina: The Panthers did not collapse after All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury in Week 2. They won two straight under quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, and the defense picked up the pass rush.

Lions' win formula: Do something they haven't done since 1999 – beat Carolina on the road.The Panthers have young pass rushers in rookie Yetur Gross-Matos and second-year player Brian Burns.

Week 12, home vs. Houston: This is a shell of the team that made the playoffs four times in the last five seasons, beat Buffalo in the wild card playoff round last year and had a 24-0 first-half lead over the Chiefs in the divisional round. That turned into a 51-31 loss.

Lions win formula: The nation is watching on Thanksgiving Day. No matter what else happens, win the day.

Week 13, at Chicago: Even when they were 3-0 and with a quarterback change – from Mitchell Trubisky to Nick Foles – there wasn't a lot of respect for the Bears. Foles is a stop-gap quarterback without a lot of support save for wide receiver Allen Robinson.