TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed

Oct 09, 2020 at 08:04 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The first quarter of the season hasn't played out like the Lions had hoped from a team perspective (1-3), but there have been some positive individual performances worth highlighting.

Here's a look at five players who have played pretty well for the Lions through the first quarter of the season:

1. Center Frank Ragnow, third season

Ragnow is the fourth highest graded center through the first quarter of the season by Pro Football Focus. He's also one of Detroit's highest graded players overall.

Ragnow's been credited with allowing just four total pressures in four games with no sacks or quarterback hits. His run-blocking grade is the third highest among centers. Detroit's run the ball the mostly up the middle this year (46 times), and have their most rushing yards (182), while averaging 3.96 yards per attempt running behind Ragnow. He's been solid and is emerging as one of the best centers in the league.

2. Punter Jack Fox, first season

Fox won a closely contested punting battle in training camp over Arryn Siposs. Now through his first four games, Fox is the NFL's top punter. He won the NFC Special Teams Player of the Month award for September, and leads the league in punting average (53.4) and net punting average (49.9) so far.

Credit Fox's teammates on coverage for the net punting average, but he's obviously played a big part in that as well for his ability to consistently hang deep punts. Opponents have returned just six punts on Fox this year for a total of 39 yards. That 6.5 average yards per punt return ranks in the top 10 for lowest in the NFL.

3. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, second season

Hockenson leads the team in receptions (15), yards (180) and is tied with wide receiver Kenny Golladay for the team lead in touchdown catches with two.

The second-year tight end out of Iowa has been much more consistent week to week than we saw as a rookie. He recorded at least four receptions and 50 receiving yards through the first three weeks of the season. His numbers were down last week from a catch and yardage perspective, but he did haul in his second touchdown of the year and a two-point conversion.

Hockenson has a much better grasp of Detroit's offense and a much better understanding of defensive coverages and soft spots within them. There have been other opportunities for Hockenson to make big plays this year had the ball gone his way.

4. Running back Adrian Peterson, 14th season

The ageless wonder, as opposing coaches have called Peterson this year, ranks 16th in the NFL with 245 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His eight runs of 10-plus yards ranks in the top 10 in the league. He has all of Detroit's 20-plus-yard runs on the year (3).

Peterson, 35, leads the Lions in carries (54), yards (245), average (4.5) and average rushing yards per game (61.3). The only number that's a little bit down here is he has just one rushing touchdown. He's been Detroit's most consistent runner through four games.

5. Defensive end Romeo Okwara, fifth season

Okwara had a down year in 2019 after a stellar 2018 campaign that saw him record a career-high 7.5 sacks. Through his first four games this season, Okwara has been Detroit's most consistent pass rusher. His 10 quarterback hurries are the eighth most among all of the league's pass rushers, yet everyone on that list ahead of him has played over 100 pass-rush reps vs. Okwara's 86.

Okwara leads the Lions with two sacks and his three tackles for loss are also tops among Detroit defenders.

