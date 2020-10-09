TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed

4. Running back Adrian Peterson, 14th season

The ageless wonder, as opposing coaches have called Peterson this year, ranks 16th in the NFL with 245 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.5 yards per carry. His eight runs of 10-plus yards ranks in the top 10 in the league. He has all of Detroit's 20-plus-yard runs on the year (3).

Peterson, 35, leads the Lions in carries (54), yards (245), average (4.5) and average rushing yards per game (61.3). The only number that's a little bit down here is he has just one rushing touchdown. He's been Detroit's most consistent runner through four games.

5. Defensive end Romeo Okwara, fifth season

Okwara had a down year in 2019 after a stellar 2018 campaign that saw him record a career-high 7.5 sacks. Through his first four games this season, Okwara has been Detroit's most consistent pass rusher. His 10 quarterback hurries are the eighth most among all of the league's pass rushers, yet everyone on that list ahead of him has played over 100 pass-rush reps vs. Okwara's 86.