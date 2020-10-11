O'HARA: Looking back at four times the Lions turned a season around

Season: 1997

Low point: Three straight losses and four out of five games dropped the record to 4-6.

Finish: 9-7, wild-card playoff berth.

Barry, Barry, Barry: Barry Sanders led the rally in the first year under new head coach Bobby Ross. After a slow start – 53 yards in the first two games – Sanders rushed for 2,000 yards in the next 14 to finish with 2,053 for the season.

In the final game of the season Sanders rushed for 184 yards. He score the winning TD on a 15-yard run in the fourth quarter to give the Lions a 13-10 win over the Jets.

Bottom line: The Lions made the playoffs for the fifth time in seven years but failed to advance for the fourth straight time. A 20-10 loss to Tampa Bay knocked them out.

Season: 2015

Low spot: Five straight losses to start the season, and a 1-7 record going into the bye.

Finish: 7-9, out of the playoffs.

Comeback: It started with an unlikely 18-16 road win over the Packers, ending a 23-year road losing streak to the Packers.

The upset win sparked a four-game winning streak that made the record 5-7 and hopes of making the playoffs if they won out to get to 9-7.

Instead of winning out, they got knocked out by a 27-23 loss to the Packers at Ford Field. The Packers won on a Hail Mary TD pass on the final play of the game.

Bottom line: A solid core of players remained from the team that went 11-5 in 2014 and suffered a controversial loss to the Cowboys in the playoffs.