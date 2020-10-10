TWENTYMAN: How Lions rookies have fared through first four games 

4. Guard Jonah Jackson, third-round pick

Jackson earned a starting role a week into training camp and hasn't looked back. He's made two starts at left guard and two at right guard. He's been solid as both a run blocker and pass protector in four games. He's been credited with allowing two sacks and has two false-start penalties.

His ability to play both guard spots has been key for Detroit early on after starting left guard Joe Dahl was placed on IR with a groin injury and Halapoulivaati Vaitai was moved from right tackle to right guard. Jackson is big, tough, versatile and has fit right in upfront.

5. Guard Logan Stenberg, fourth-round pick

Stenberg has been active for only one game this season and hasn't played a snap. The Lions liked his toughness and grit coming out of Kentucky, but knew there was going to be some work needed to refine his pass-pro skills. Kentucky was a heavy-run offense, and that's where Stenberg made his mark. In the NFL, offensive linemen have to be able to do both. Stenberg is coming along, and he'll keep improving. There could be a time this year when he's called upon to play a role.

6. Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, fifth-round pick