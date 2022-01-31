O'HARA'S MOCK DRAFT 1.0: First selections

First Selections is my first attempt at projecting the Detroit Lions' first-round picks in the 2022 draft.

It's a different draft for the Lions than in recent seasons. They have two first-round picks -- their own at second overall, and the 31st pick acquired in the trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Rams.

The Lions should be able to get players where they need help -- pass rusher, wide receiver, linebacker and safety among them.

Brad Holmes oversaw a successful 2021 draft in his first year as GM of the Lions. There's an opportunity to expect similar results -- or better -- this year.

"The draft will be even better," Holmes said in his end-of-season press conference. "I thought our draft was good, but it will be even better. We have more capital."

This year's draft lacks the offensive star appeal of last year. Quarterbacks went off the board with the first three picks, followed by a tight end and two receivers with the next three.

The next pick went to the Lions, and they hit big by taking offensive tackle Penei Sewell, a potential All-Pro.

Following is the mock. Trades are not allowed in this draft, but there is a strong hint that one could be coming in future mocks.

As always, feel free to disagree.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars, 3-14:

The Jaguars need help in many places, but nothing is more important than getting protection for QB Trevor Lawrence, drafted first overall in 2021.