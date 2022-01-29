NFC NORTH: 2022 offseason primer

The NFC North has the potential to look a lot different in 2022. Minnesota and Chicago are going through the process of new general manager and head coach hires, and things in Green Bay could look a lot different as quarterback Aaron Rodgers mulls his future.

Here's an NFC North primer to kick off the offseason:

GREEN BAY

2021 record: 13-3 (won division)

Key free agents: WR Davante Adams, CB Rasul Douglas, LB De'Vondre Campbell, TE Robert Tonyan, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

2022 strength of schedule: 22nd, opponents had a .478 (137-150-2) win percentage in 2021

Draft picks: 1st (28), 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th, 7th, 7th

(Note: The list of picks for all teams does not include potential compensatory picks, which are awarded by the NFL in March to teams that lost more free agents than they signed the previous offseason.)

3 key positions of need: WR, Edge, LB

Twentyman: It will certainly be an interesting offseason in Green Bay. The first domino that has to fall is quarterback Aaron Rodgers' decision to come back or not. Will he retire or want to play somewhere else? He did recently say he doesn't want to be part of a rebuild, and Green Bay has some tough cap decisions to make this offseason.

Rodgers told Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show this week he'd make a decision before the Packers have to make a decision on Adams with the franchise tag or in free agency. What Rodgers decides will probably impact that decision, at least on Adams' part.