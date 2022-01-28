2021 position breakdown: Special teams

Most improved: A number of candidates would fit here, but Igwebuike made the switch from safety to running back in training camp and was asked to return kicks for the first time in his NFL career. He struggled catching kicks early on, but stayed with it, practiced it, and it wasn't an issue on kickoffs the rest of the way. Igwebuike had some highlight kickoff returns later in the season. He's a young player with some upside.

Quotable: "These players have been a pleasure to be around," Fipp said at the end of the year. "They've given us everything that they got, whether that's on the field on gameday, but really more importantly in the meeting room and on the practice field and all that. They've given everything they had. They've been attentive to the plan and really worked hard to try an execute throughout the course of the year."