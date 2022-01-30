TWENTYMAN: 10 players to watch at the Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have drafted seven players who participated in the Senior Bowl the last three seasons, which just goes to show how much talent GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and their respective staffs will get a up-close look at while they coach the American Team in Mobile, Ala. this week.
Here are 10 players I'll have my eye on as practices for both the National (Jets coaching) and American squads kick off Tuesday.
1. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah (National)
Lloyd had a huge season for the Utes, totaling 111 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, four interceptions (two pick-sixes) and a forced fumble. He's versatile, and has been drawing early comparisons to Tampa Bay's Devin White. He'll likely be the first inside linebacker taken in the draft.
2. QB Malik Willis, Liberty (American)
He might have the biggest ceiling of any of the quarterback prospects in this draft. He can sling it and run with it. This will be a big week for the former Auburn transfer to prove he can play at the same level we saw the last two years against better competition in Mobile.
3. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State (National)
Dotson had 91 catches for 1,182 yards and 12 scores in 2021, including six touchdowns in his final four games. He's an explosive deep threat, but a savvy route runner as well. His speed should stand out this week.
4. WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama (American)
Tolbert is a long-framed (6-3, 190) receiver who averaged 18.0, 17.0 and 19.3 yards per reception the last three seasons. Tolbert caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars this season, his second consecutive 100-yard season.
5. QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh (National)
Pickett threw for 42 touchdowns with seven interceptions this past season. He averaged 8.7 yards per attempt and completed 67.2 percent of his passes. He's got five years of college ball under his belt and might be the most ready to step in and play right way among this class.
6. DL Devonte Wyatt, Georgia (American)
Wyatt was overshadowed a bit by teammate Jordan Davis, but he finished with 39 total tackles, which was tops among Georgia's interior linemen. He also showed some pass-rushing prowess with 27 quarterback pressures. Teams will have a close eye on him during one-on-one pass-rush drills this week.
7. DL Cameron Thomas, San Diego State (American)
Thomas has position flexibility at 6-foot-5, 270 pounds. He notched 71 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and force a fumble this past season. We know he can be a hand-in-the dirt defensive end and shift inside. Can he stand up and rush and play in space? He might be asked to do that some this week.
8. LB Quay Walker, Georgia (American)
Walker is a rangy and speedy linebacker with great size at 6-foot-4, 240 pounds. He totaled 65 tackles with 5.5 for loss. He also had 1.5 sacks and three passes defended. He'll be tested this week to prove just how versatile he can be.
9. TE Trey McBride, Colorado State (National)
McBride caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards in 2021, but only had one touchdown. That's a lot of production for a tight end entering a league like the NFL that loves versatile pass-catching tight ends.
10. EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State (American)
Johnson has terrific size (6-5, 260) and is a productive prospect along the edge. He recorded 70 total tackles (33 solo), with 17.5 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. The former Georgia transfer got a chance to play at Florida State this past season and he did not disappoint.