TWENTYMAN: 10 players to watch at the Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions have drafted seven players who participated in the Senior Bowl the last three seasons, which just goes to show how much talent GM Brad Holmes, head coach Dan Campbell and their respective staffs will get a up-close look at while they coach the American Team in Mobile, Ala. this week.

Here are 10 players I'll have my eye on as practices for both the National (Jets coaching) and American squads kick off Tuesday.

1. LB Devin Lloyd, Utah (National)

Lloyd had a huge season for the Utes, totaling 111 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, four interceptions (two pick-sixes) and a forced fumble. He's versatile, and has been drawing early comparisons to Tampa Bay's Devin White. He'll likely be the first inside linebacker taken in the draft.

2. QB Malik Willis, Liberty (American)

He might have the biggest ceiling of any of the quarterback prospects in this draft. He can sling it and run with it. This will be a big week for the former Auburn transfer to prove he can play at the same level we saw the last two years against better competition in Mobile.

3. WR Jahan Dotson, Penn State (National)