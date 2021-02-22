O'HARA'S MOCK 7 2.0: How trades could affect the picks

Trade winds are blowing at gale force in the NFL, and they are buffeting mock drafts from all directions.
Quarterbacks in particular are in high demand, and that is reflected in rumors and speculation over potential trades involving quarterbacks.
What seems certain one day is gone with the wind the next.
With the seventh pick in the first round, the Detroit Lions are in prime position to be players in the draft trade market. They can move up, down or stay put and draft a quality player at a position of need.
Mock 7 2.0: QB Impact is my second mock draft. Unlike Mock 7 1.0: First Selection, trades are allowed in the second mock draft.
Following are the Mock 7 2.0 picks and how they compare to the first mock picks.
As always, feel free to disagree.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)
2.0 Pick: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson.
1.0 Pick: Lawrence. No change.
Bottom line: No surprise that the Jaguars liked what they saw in Lawrence's personal pro day workout. He could have thrown left handed and still been the No. 1 pick.
2. New York Jets (2-14)
2.0 Pick: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young.
1.0 Pick: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon.
Bottom line: The Jets enter the QB trade market as sellers. They can deal Sam Darnold, who has not panned out after being drafted third overall in 2018. Wilson had one big season at Brigham Young, throwing 33 TD passes against three picks in 2020 after a 23-12 ratio his first two seasons.
3. Houston Texans (4-12, predicted trade with Miami Dolphins)
2.0 Pick: WR Ja'Marr Chase, LSU.
1.0 Pick: Chase -- by Dolphins.
Bottom line: The Texans have to trade QB Deshaun Watson. The situation is too toxic not to make a deal. They can get a bounty of draft picks and second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa from the Dolphins in return for Watson.
Watson makes Miami a threat to 2020 AFC East champ Buffalo, and the Texans start rebuilding.
4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)
2.0 Pick: Sewell.
1.0 Pick: Wilson.
Bottom line: Don't see it happening, but there is speculation that QB Matt Ryan could be on the block. The Falcons likely would have drafted Wilson had he not gone to the Jets with the second pick.
5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)
2.0 Pick: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern.
1.0 Pick: Slater. No change.
Bottom line: I'm waffling on this one, just like when I gave Slater to the Bengals in my first mock. The question is what helps QB Joe Burrow more, a wide receiver or an offensive lineman?
6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)
2.0 Pick: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama.
1.0 Pick: Smith. No change.
Bottom line: Whoever plays quarterback for the Eagles -- and the reported trade of Carson Wentz to the Colts eliminates him -- needs offensive linemen for protection and playmakers. The Eagles are short on both. Smith gives them a playmaker. But don't assume that the Eagles wont take a QB here.
7. Detroit Lions (5-11)
They've already loaded up in the quarterback market in a reported deal that sends Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to Detroit, plus a package of draft picks.
The Lions now have options and flexibility with their first pick, as follows:
Trade up: Don't see this happening. The Lions' primary needs are on defense, and no defensive player is projected going off the board before the seventh pick.
Trade down: A more likely possibility, given the interest of teams below the Lions who would be in the market to draft a quarterback. Justin Fields of Ohio State, Trey Lance of North Dakota State and Mac Jones of Alabama are still on the board.
A team like Washington, with pick 19, might have to include a future first-round pick to swap places with the Lions in the first round.
Stay put: It's not a bad strategy, especially in the Lions' case when there's a player on the board who can help the defense.
For my second mock draft, my inclination by a slim margin is to stay put.
2.0 Pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State.
1.0 Pick: Same. No change.
Bottom line: Linebacker was the Lions' weakest position in 2020, and Parsons is a top 10 prospect with dynamic ability.