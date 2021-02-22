O'HARA'S MOCK 7 2.0: How trades could affect the picks

7. Detroit Lions (5-11)

They've already loaded up in the quarterback market in a reported deal that sends Matthew Stafford to the Rams and Jared Goff to Detroit, plus a package of draft picks.

The Lions now have options and flexibility with their first pick, as follows:

Trade up: Don't see this happening. The Lions' primary needs are on defense, and no defensive player is projected going off the board before the seventh pick.

Trade down: A more likely possibility, given the interest of teams below the Lions who would be in the market to draft a quarterback. Justin Fields of Ohio State, Trey Lance of North Dakota State and Mac Jones of Alabama are still on the board.

A team like Washington, with pick 19, might have to include a future first-round pick to swap places with the Lions in the first round.

Stay put: It's not a bad strategy, especially in the Lions' case when there's a player on the board who can help the defense.

For my second mock draft, my inclination by a slim margin is to stay put.

2.0 Pick: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State.

1.0 Pick: Same. No change.