Glenn wants Okudah to focus on being his best, not trying to live up to No. 3 pick

"If your job is to go cover this guy, you cover this guy and don't let him catch it," Glenn said. "Now it takes a lot of the thinking out. You look at the tape (from previous seasons) and see guys in stacks and bunches and don't know what to do.

"We want to make sure that's not happening with our guys. That takes a lot of the confusion out, and when you're not confused, you're able to play fast. You know what you're doing and you can go make plays."

The Saints were tied with the Steelers for the NFL lead in interceptions this past season with 18. In each of Glenn's last four seasons in New Orleans, the Saints have registered double-digit interceptions. The Lions have accomplished that just once (2017) over that span.