One Pridecast Episode 107: Breaking down offseason news

Feb 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the Stafford trade report, Dan Campbell's coaching staff and Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame election.

The highlights include:

  • 1:22 - reports of the Lions trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams
  • 3:22 - what the reported trade means for the Lions
  • 4:55 - Lions GM Brad Holme's Rams connections
  • 6:03 - the uniqueness of all the big names moving this offseason around the league
  • 7:16 - whether or not the Lions are in the QB market in the draft
  • 10:33 - how free agency affects the draft
  • 12:39 - Dan Campbell's coaching staff
  • 15:37 - what the defensive and offensive schemes could look like under Aaron Glenn and Anthony Lynn
  • 20:30 - Calvin Johnson being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

For more episodes of The One Pridecast, visit detroitlions.com/audio/podcasts.

Related Content

news

One Pridecast Episode 106: Senior Bowl week with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller

Tori Petry talks with The Draft Scout's Matt Miller at the Senior Bowl about the Lions' offseason changes, Senior Bowl players to watch and draft predictions.
news

One Pridecast Episode 105: 2020 Season Review

Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara look back at what worked and what didn't in the 2020 season and look ahead to the team's head coach and GM search.
news

One Pridecast Episode 104: Week 17

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about New Years lessons and resolutions for the Lions as well as their Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.
news

One Pridecast Episode 103: Week 16

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 15 loss to the Tennessee Titans and their Week 16 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 102: Week 15

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions hiring former LB Chris Spielman as a special assistant, the team's Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers and their Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 101: Week 14

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 13 win over the Chicago Bears and their Week 14 matchup with the Green Bay Packers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 100: Week 13

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' coaching and GM change after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Texans and their Week 13 matchup with the Chicago Bears.
news

One Pridecast: Episode 99: Week 12 Thanksgiving

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers and their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Houston Texans.
news

One Pridecast Episode 98: Week 11

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 10 win over the Washington Football Team and their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.
news

One Pridecast Episode 97: Week 10

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 9 loss to the Vikings and their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team.
news

One Pridecast Episode 96: Week 9

Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions' Week 8 loss to the Colts and their Week 9 matchup with the Vikings.
