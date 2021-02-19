One Pridecast Episode 107: Breaking down offseason news

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry and Mike O'Hara discuss the Stafford trade report, Dan Campbell's coaching staff and Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame election.
The highlights include:
- 1:22 - reports of the Lions trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams
- 3:22 - what the reported trade means for the Lions
- 4:55 - Lions GM Brad Holme's Rams connections
- 6:03 - the uniqueness of all the big names moving this offseason around the league
- 7:16 - whether or not the Lions are in the QB market in the draft
- 10:33 - how free agency affects the draft
- 12:39 - Dan Campbell's coaching staff
- 15:37 - what the defensive and offensive schemes could look like under Aaron Glenn and Anthony Lynn
- 20:30 - Calvin Johnson being elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame
