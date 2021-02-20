Lions looking for even more out of Hockenson after Pro Bowl year

Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and the rest of the Detroit Lions coaching staff spent the last couple weeks evaluating their roster and this year's free agent class before diving into the draft class starting this week.

During that evaluation of the roster he's inheriting, Lynn spent time digging into the film of Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, who caught 67 passes for 723 yards and six touchdowns this past season.

"T.J. did some nice things last year and I think his ceiling is even higher," Lynn said. "I know he made the Pro Bowl and all that, but he can play even better and that was the encouraging part. I like what I saw on tape. He's a good football player."

In Lynn's previous coaching stops with the Los Angeles Chargers and Buffalo Bills, he was a head coach and an offensive coordinator, and the tight end position was a big part of the offense.