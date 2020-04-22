O'HARA'S MOCK 3 5.0: The final selection

4. New York Giants: They need protection for QB Daniel Jones, who they drafted sixth overall last year, to help cut down on his 12 interceptions and 18 fumbles. At least a half dozen offensive tackles are projected to go in the first round. This one is the most athletic, and it's not close to No. 2.

Giants' pick: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa.

5. Miami Dolphins: It wouldn't be a surprise if they've traded up to No. 3, or even to No.4 if the Lions stay at 3. Staying at No. 5 lets the Dolphins draft a quarterback and keep all their three first-round draft picks, which might have been their plan all along.

Dolphins' pick: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon.

6. Detroit Lions: The compensation the Lions get in return makes a trade down a win because they can bolster the defense with a player from the talent pool available for the sixth – or even seventh – pick. With my final mock draft having them at No. 6, I'll count down the three defensive players most likely to be available:

Linebacker/safety Isaiah Simmons, Clemson: A dynamic athlete, and versatile player. However, there's a question about where he fits as a hybrid linebacker/safety. And at 238 pounds, does he have the bulk to be a consistent pass rusher in the NFL?