NFC NORTH: 2020 NFL Draft preview

NFL Draft week is here, which means teams are putting the final touches on their draft preparations ahead of the three-day draft beginning Thursday night. These are unprecedented times for the NFL, as they'll conduct the draft virtually, with GMs working remotely from their homes.

"With the No. 3 pick, or wherever we end up picking, the idea is to get an impactful player," Lions general manager Bob Quinn said. "I think if there's a number of players up in that top of the draft that we feel good about, we'll see what happens next Thursday, but I feel like that's the goal.

"Our goal is to get impactful players throughout the draft, whether they're starters in the middle rounds or just backup and role players and special teams players later in the draft. Our goals haven't changed, the circumstances have obviously. We can't use that as an excuse. We have to go out there and do the best of our ability to draft, grade the players, evaluate the players and then put them in the correct place on the draft board, so next Thursday, Friday and Saturday, when it's our time to pick, we feel comfortable with the selection."

Quinn has always approached the draft looking to blend best player available with need. The Bears, Vikings and Packers will have their own strategies for finding the most impactful players that can come in and help the team immediately.