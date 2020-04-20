TWENTYMAN: 5 prospects who make sense for Lions at 3

For the second consecutive season, Lions general manager Bob Quinn will be picking in the top 10. Last year, he selected tight end T.J. Hockenson at No. 8. This year, Quinn has the No. 3 overall pick, and will have his choice of a number of elite prospects in this class.

"I think I said this a couple days ago that we're drafting at three so we have to look at everybody," Quinn said at the Combine. "We can't just concentrate on one or two positions, so we'll concentrate on all the positions. The best players in the draft, the best players in college football. Obviously, we've been watching them all year. We're going to evaluate all the positions."

Detroit's pick at No. 3 is also expected to be a prime candidate for teams to move up, potentially looking for a quarterback. This should give Quinn options. He can take the best player on his board at No. 3, or he could potentially move back, gain some additional draft capital, and still get a top notch player with the first pick. It will be interesting to see how it plays out starting April 23.