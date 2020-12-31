O'HARA'S MIDWEEK THOUGHTS: Stafford wants to play in season finale

Midweek Thoughts: Matthew Stafford wanting to play (of course) and commenting on his future, endorsements for Chris Spielman and Calvin Johnson and special plays for special teams:

First it was the right thumb on Stafford's passing hand, then his rib and now his right ankle.

Whatever was hurt, and likely is still hurting, Stafford is doing whatever he can to start at quarterback for the Detroit Lions against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in the final game of the season at Ford Field.

It is a meaningless game in terms of impact on anything except the draft order in 2021. The Vikings have a 6-9 won-loss record, and the Lions are 5-10 and facing what could be a massive overhaul in the 2021 season.

It is in Stafford's warrior mentality to play, unless he is risking further injury. That was the case last year, when he missed the last eight games with a back injury.

His answers to questions posed this week about why he'll play if he's healthy enough are in line with everything he has said in similar situations in the past.

"If I'm good, I want to be out there," he said. "I want to play ... do everything I can to try to get out there toward the end of the week. We have to kind of figure it out day to day – see how it responds to treatment and all that.

"I'm just trying to make sure I do everything I can to give myself a chance – give myself a chance to be able to get out there and help our guys and help them compete.