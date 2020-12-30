Week 17 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. I also scanned the Minnesota media websites and the Vikings website to see what else Minnesota players and coaches are saying about this week's regular-season finale with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. The Lions and Vikings don't have anything to play for Sunday in terms of playoff contention, but that doesn't mean this game won't be important in the evaluation process moving forward.

"This is the last game that I'll remember going into the offseason," Zimmer said. "So I think that's important."