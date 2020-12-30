Week 17 opponent: What the Vikings are saying

Dec 30, 2020
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Every week during the regular season we get an opportunity to talk with the opposing head coach via Zoom. This week it was Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer. I also scanned the Minnesota media websites and the Vikings website to see what else Minnesota players and coaches are saying about this week's regular-season finale with the Lions.

Here's what they had to say:

1. The Lions and Vikings don't have anything to play for Sunday in terms of playoff contention, but that doesn't mean this game won't be important in the evaluation process moving forward.

"This is the last game that I'll remember going into the offseason," Zimmer said. "So I think that's important."

Like the Lions, the Vikings are coming off a bad loss last week. Zimmer said this week will show some of the personality of the players. He said it's important to go out and try to remember something good from the 2020 season.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

HC: Mike Zimmer OC: Gary Kubiak, DC: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf
1 / 27

HC: Mike Zimmer

OC: Gary Kubiak, DC: Andre Patterson & Adam Zimmer, STC: Marwan Maalouf

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Justin Jefferson Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena
2 / 27

WR: Justin Jefferson

Backed up by: Bisi Johnson & Dan Chisena

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Riley Reiff Backed up by Rashod Hill
3 / 27

LT: Riley Reiff

Backed up by Rashod Hill

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LG: Dakota Dozier Backed up by Dru Samia
4 / 27

LG: Dakota Dozier

Backed up by Dru Samia

David Dermer/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C: Garrett Bradbury Backed up by Brett Jones
5 / 27

C: Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Brett Jones

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Ezra Cleveland Backed up by Dru Samia
6 / 27

RG: Ezra Cleveland

Backed up by Dru Samia

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Brian O'Neill Backed up by Oli Udoh
7 / 27

RT: Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Oli Udoh

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE: Kyle Rudolph Backed up by Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin & Hale Hentges
8 / 27

TE: Kyle Rudolph

Backed up by Irv Smith Jr., Tyler Conklin & Hale Hentges

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Adam Thielen Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn
9 / 27

WR: Adam Thielen

Backed up by Tajaé Sharpe, Chad Beebe & K.J. Osborn

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
QB: Kirk Cousins Backed up by Sean Mannion
10 / 27

QB: Kirk Cousins

Backed up by Sean Mannion

Matt Ludtke/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RB: Dalvin Cook Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone
11 / 27

RB: Dalvin Cook

Backed up by Alexander Mattison, Ameer Abdullah & Mike Boone

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FB: C.J. Ham Backed up by Jake Bargas
12 / 27

FB: C.J. Ham

Backed up by Jake Bargas

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LE: Jalyn Holmes Backed up by D.J. Wonnum & Eddie Yarbrough
13 / 27

LE: Jalyn Holmes

Backed up by D.J. Wonnum & Eddie Yarbrough

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT: Shamar Stephen Backed up by Armon Watts
14 / 27

NT: Shamar Stephen

Backed up by Armon Watts

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Jaleel Johnson Backed up by James Lynch
15 / 27

DT: Jaleel Johnson

Backed up by James Lynch

Tony Avelar/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RE: Ifeadi Odenigbo Backed up by Hercules Mata'afa & Jordan Brailford
16 / 27

RE: Ifeadi Odenigbo

Backed up by Hercules Mata'afa & Jordan Brailford

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WLB: Eric Wilson Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
17 / 27

WLB: Eric Wilson

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
MLB: Eric Kendricks Backed up by Hardy Nickerson
18 / 27

MLB: Eric Kendricks

Backed up by Hardy Nickerson

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SLB: Troy Dye Backed up by Ryan Connelly
19 / 27

SLB: Troy Dye

Backed up by Ryan Connelly

Kamil Krzaczynski/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LCB: Cameron Dantzler Backed up by Chris Jones & Dylan Mabin
20 / 27

LCB: Cameron Dantzler

Backed up by Chris Jones & Dylan Mabin

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RCB: Jeff Gladney Backed up by Harrison Hand
21 / 27

RCB: Jeff Gladney

Backed up by Harrison Hand

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
SS: Harrison Smith
22 / 27

SS: Harrison Smith

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FS: Anthony Harris Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley
23 / 27

FS: Anthony Harris

Backed up by Josh Metellus & Curtis Riley

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P: Britton Colquitt
24 / 27

P: Britton Colquitt

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K: Dan Bailey
25 / 27

K: Dan Bailey

Ted S. Warren/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Andrew DePaola
26 / 27

LS: Andrew DePaola

David Berding/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR/PR: K.J. Osborn Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes
27 / 27

KR/PR: K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Ameer Abdullah, Chad Beebe & Mike Hughes

AJ Mast/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

2. According to a report, Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook had to return to Miami for a family emergency and will not be available to play Sunday in Detroit.

3. Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson can top Randy Moss' 1,313 franchise-leading receiving yards for a rookie from his 1998 season, per Vikings.com. Jefferson needs just 47 yards to pass the Hall of Famer. Jefferson needs 111 yards to break Anquan Boldin's NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie.

4. Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford said earlier this week he wants to play if the ankle injury he suffered last week early in the loss to the Bucs allows him to.

"I have a ton of respect for Matthew Stafford," Zimmer said. "We've had to play him, I don't know how many times I've had to play him, he's a great arm, he's a tough competitor, he sees things very well. I have a ton of respect for him."

If Stafford can't go Sunday, Lions interim head coach Darrell Bevell said Chase Daniel would start at quarterback for the Lions.

5. Zimmer has worked closely with Vikings GM Rick Spielman, brother of new Lions special assistant to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood. Zimmer's gotten to know Chris through that relationship, and also through Chris' time as a broadcaster. Zimmer said Chris was a knowledgeable football guy and hard worker, and someone who is very dedicated to the sport of football and the Detroit Lions.

6. Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson is a semifinalist for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. Does Zimmer think the Lions Legend is Hall of Fame worthy?

"I do, because every time we played him we had to do special things to try to affect him and his game and it was still really, really hard," he said. "He's one of the best receivers to play the game, in my opinion. The game plans always revolved around him every single time you played him."

7. One thing Zimmer wants to see Sunday in Detroit is his young defense tackle better. He told the Minneapolis Star Tribune this week that his defense made way too many mistakes against Saints and had 17 missed tackles.

"We'll get back to work this week and clean up those mistakes and get ready to play Detroit," he said.

8. I thought it was interesting when Zimmer was asked about playing so many young players this year. He said the two positions in particular that he thinks it's difficult for young players to come in and play consistent right away is along the offensive line and at the cornerback position.

