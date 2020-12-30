NOTEBOOK: Jones Jr. talks upcoming free agency

"I think (my first time around in free agency) my priorities were if there was a team I could help get over the hump," Jones said Wednesday. "I felt like early on I felt like I was an aid in doing that. As well as getting an opportunity to get some throws my way and prove that I'm one of the good ones in the league, which I think I've done.

"Obviously, this process might be different than it was when I got my first contract. You look at different teams. You look at the needs of the team. Maybe this time around you look for different things in terms of what you want and how I want to finish my career."

Jones leads the Lions this season in targets (104), receptions (68), receiving yards (798) and receiving touchdowns (7). Even at age 30, he still has his speed, he's playing at a high level, and it's expected he'll have plenty of suitors in free agency. The Lions currently have only one receiver on the roster, rookie Quintez Cephus, under contract for next season.

Jones wants to weigh all options and isn't ruling anything out, including a potential return to Detroit.

"In free agency, there's nothing that you throw out," he said. "You have to really keep an open mind and talk about the things in mind that you want. If a team can fulfill most of all those things, it'll be a right fit."