O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Secondary in the spotlight

Lions-Giants Final Thoughts: Spotlight on a secondary with changes in personnel and physical makeup; Golden Tate's return to Ford Field; Random Thoughts on Saquon Barkley's impact, Da’Shawn Hand giving D-Line a hand, run game question for the Lions, sticking with my pick and more:

Rookie safety Will Harris is a key member of the new look of the Lions' secondary, which took another step in its sweeping transformation with the unexpected midweek trade of veteran starting safety Quandre Diggs.

That deal leaves Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay as the only full-time starter from last season currently on the roster.

Size obviously matters in how the Lions' secondary has been rebuilt, and Harris fits that model at 6-1 and 207 pounds. Cornerback Justin Coleman is the only starter in the secondary under 6 feet tall at 5-11. Two starters last year were 5-9 – Diggs and cornerback Nevin Lawson.

Whether Harris or veteran Tavon Wilson moves into Diggs' old position as the starting strong safety, Harris will have a substantial role in a secondary that will be in the spotlight today. That's the case in any sport when there's a change.

"On game day, I just stay in tune with my role, whatever that role may be," Harris said. "My job is to be ready for the moment. If that's early in the game, special teams, anywhere on defense, my job is to be ready for that moment.