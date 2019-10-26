WEEK IN REVIEW: How Lions are adjusting after recent roster moves

At safety, the Lions could turn to another rookie in third-round pick Will Harris. Harris has done well with the reps he's received so far this season.

"Will obviously played a lot of football for us here through Kansas City and Green Bay, and those are two really, really difficult quarterbacks to play against," Patricia said of Harris. "I think he did a really job of understanding the roles that we needed him, and how we needed him to play.

"I think he has a skill set that we haven't really tapped into yet, too. There are some other things that I think he can do to help us, and we'll see if given that opportunity if he can perform at a high level with that, too. He's an instinctual player, especially when he's down close to the line of scrimmage, so we'll see if he has any opportunity to show us that also."

The team announced Wednesday they signed safety Marcus Gilchrist to fill the roster spot left open by the Diggs trade.