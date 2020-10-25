O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Peterson & Swift leading Lions' run game

Random Thoughts:

Strategy, run or pass?: In their two wins, the Lions had decent success running against the Cardinals (90 yards on 27 runs) in Week 3, and 180 yards on 39 runs last week against the Jaguars. Those two teams have not performed as well as the Falcons against the run. They rank fifth in the league, holding opponents to 97.2 yards per game.

Against the pass, the Falcons rank 31st in yards allowed per game (335.3), 30th in completion rate (71.7) and last in cumulative passer rating (114.1).

Matthew Stafford's only game this season with more than 250 yards passing was 270 in the win over the Cardinals.

The opportunity to throw the ball successfully should be there if the Lions can't crack Atlanta's run defense.

On the run: There's one reason to stick with the run, even if it means going against the relative strength of Atlanta's defense. It's working.

The Lions have rushed for 587 yards, compared to 538 for the first five games last season. That's a difference of just under five yards per game. It's not a huge difference, but what's more significant is yards per carry – 4.25 this year vs. 3.76 a year ago for the first five games.

Trench battle, reserves: The Lions' offensive line should get a tougher test from the Falcons' defensive line than it got last week from the Jaguars largely because of the presence of Grady Jarrett. He's playing at his Pro Bowl level of last season.

Jarrett has 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits.

Narrow margins: Of the 14 teams that have won two games or fewer, only one has a points differential less than the minus 10 for the Lions.

No surprise, it's the Patriots at minus one, also with a 2-3 record. Denver also is 2-3 and minus 10. The Falcons, at 1-5, are minus 22

Points differentials for the Lions and Falcons project a close game.

My prediction does not agree.

Prediction: The Lions and Falcons are similar in how they got their won-loss records. They've played some good ball, and they've had bad stretches – mostly in losing leads late in games. The Falcons can test the Lions' defense, with quarterback Matt Ryan, wide receiver Julio Jones and running back Todd Gurley

The Lions have some firepower on offense, too. This is a good time for Stafford to have a big game.