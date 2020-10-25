5 things to watch: Lions at Falcons

2. LIONS RUN GAME

Detroit's humming along pretty good to start the year on the ground with their run game. Their 587 yards through five games are the most they've had through their first five games of a season since 1998. Detroit's averaging 117.4 yards per game on the ground, and are coming off a contest in Jacksonville where they racked up 180 rushing yards to control the clock and wear down the Jags' defense.

Detroit's got a much more difficult task this week trying to run the football against a really good Falcons front that enters the contest top five in the NFL against the run. That Atlanta front seven is active and attacking. It will be a good test this week to see if Adrian Peterson, D’Andre Swift and co. can keep the momentum going in the run game.

3. JONES AND RIDLEY

Atlanta's Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley might just be the best receiving duo in the NFL right now. They are are explosive and productive. Ridley is fourth in the NFL with 546 receiving yards, and his five touchdowns are tied for third best. Jones missed time this year due to injury, but in the two full games he's played (Week 1 vs. Seattle and last week vs. Minnesota), he's caught a combined 17 passes for 294 yards and two scores. Atlanta's averaged 410.5 passing yards per game with Jones in the lineup and 255.5 yards without him, per NFL Media Research.

The Lions will be without veteran cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring), so the task of trying to contain these two outside receivers will likely fall on second-year cornerback Amani Oruwariye and rookie Jeff Okudah. Oruwariye has been solid all season. Okudah's also been solid, and keeps improving with every game.