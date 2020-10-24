Lions at Falcons: How to watch, listen and follow

Oct 24, 2020 at 06:54 AM

The Detroit Lions hope to string together back-to-back wins this weekend when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Oct. 25. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Chris Myers
  • Analysts: Brock Huard & Greg Jennings
  • Sideline Reporter: Jen Hale

TV map: See where the Lions-Falcons matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

NFL-506-MapWeek7

Live streaming: Fans can watch local and primetime games FOR FREE on their phone and tablet devices through Yahoo! Sports. Links to watch become available once the game begins.

Pregame show: Before the game, watch the Detroit Lions Pregame Show presented by Henry Ford Health System on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Tori Petry and Anthony Bellino host LIVE from Ford Field at 11:45 a.m. The show includes player warmups, starting lineups, keys to the game, inactives, Tim Twentyman's opponent breakdown, fantasy football advice and more.

Postgame show: Watch Lions Postgame Live presented by Priority Health immediately following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and Youtube. Hosted by Tori Petry and Lions Legend T.J Lang, the show includes live press conferences, reactions from the coach and quarterback, instant analysis and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: 760 | WJR-AM

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown

Click here to view a complete list of affiliate stations.

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

Lions Bingo: Back by popular demand, Lions Bingo presented by BetMGM, returns for the 2020 season. Set your board, watch the game, and win! A BINGO earns you one entry into the monthly prize drawing, an ARCH BINGO earns you three entries into the drawing, and a BLACKOUT BINGO earns you five entries into the drawing. But wait, if you are the first player to achieve a blackout bingo, you win the game's grand prize courtesy of BetMGM!

Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict. How many points will the Lions score this week? Which Lion will lead the team in receiving yards? Will there be a 4th quarter lead change? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Each weekly winner will receive a $50 Stadium Collection Gift Card and the season-long winner will receive 4 tickets to a future Lions game.

Lions Facemask Face Paint: All of the face paint fun with none of the mess. Try our new selection of facemask filters in 2020. Ever wondered what you'd look like with Coach Patricia's beard and a pencil behind your ear? How about trying on a Lions helmet? Show your Lions support and share your photos on social media to become a member of #OnePride with Lions Facemask.

Meet the Opponent: Atlanta Falcons

View photos of the starters for the Atlanta Falcons.

Head Coach Raheem Morris OC: Dirk Koetter, DC: Jeff Ulbrich & STC: Bernie Parmalee
Head Coach Raheem Morris

OC: Dirk Koetter, DC: Jeff Ulbrich & STC: Bernie Parmalee

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Julio Jones Backed up by Christian Blake
WR: Julio Jones

Backed up by Christian Blake

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LT: Jake Matthews Backed up by Matt Gono
LT: Jake Matthews

Backed up by Matt Gono

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LG: James Carpenter Backed up by Matt Hennessy
LG: James Carpenter

Backed up by Matt Hennessy

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C: Alex Mack Backed up by Justin McCray
C: Alex Mack

Backed up by Justin McCray

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RG: Chris Lindstrom
RG: Chris Lindstrom

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
RT: Kaleb McGary Backed up by John Wetzel
RT: Kaleb McGary

Backed up by John Wetzel

John Bazemore/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE: Hayden Hurst Backed up by Jaeden Graham & Luke Stocker
TE: Hayden Hurst

Backed up by Jaeden Graham & Luke Stocker

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Calvin Ridley Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus
WR: Calvin Ridley

Backed up by Olamide Zaccheaus

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WR: Russell Gage Backed up by Brandon Powell
WR: Russell Gage

Backed up by Brandon Powell

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
QB: Matt Ryan Backed up by Matt Schaub
QB: Matt Ryan

Backed up by Matt Schaub

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB: Todd Gurley Backed up by Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison & Keith Smith
RB: Todd Gurley

Backed up by Brian Hill, Ito Smith, Qadree Ollison & Keith Smith

NFL
DE: Takkarist McKinley Backed up by Allen Bailey & Charles Harris
DE: Takkarist McKinley

Backed up by Allen Bailey & Charles Harris

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DT: Grady Jarrett Backed up by Deadrin Senat
DT: Grady Jarrett

Backed up by Deadrin Senat

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DT: Tyeler Davison Backed up by John Cominsky
DT: Tyeler Davison

Backed up by John Cominsky

John Hefti/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
DE: Dante Fowler Jr. Backed up by Steven Means & Jacob Tuioti-Mariner
DE: Dante Fowler Jr.

Backed up by Steven Means & Jacob Tuioti-Mariner

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LB: Deion Jones Backed up by LaRoy Reynolds
LB: Deion Jones

Backed up by LaRoy Reynolds

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LB Foyesade Oluokun Backed up by Mykal Walker
LB Foyesade Oluokun

Backed up by Mykal Walker

Michael Zarrilli/Panini
CB: Kendall Sheffield Backed up by Blidi Wreh-Wilson
CB: Kendall Sheffield

Backed up by Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: Isaiah Oliver Backed up by Tyler Hall
CB: Isaiah Oliver

Backed up by Tyler Hall

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
CB: A.J. Terrell Backed up by Jordan Miller
CB: A.J. Terrell

Backed up by Jordan Miller

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
S: Ricardo Allen Backed up by Sharrod Neasman
S: Ricardo Allen

Backed up by Sharrod Neasman

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S: Keanu Neal Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins
S: Keanu Neal

Backed up by Jaylinn Hawkins

Jim Mone/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
K/KO: Younghoe Koo
K/KO: Younghoe Koo

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
P/H: Sterling Hofrichter
P/H: Sterling Hofrichter

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
KR: Olamide Zaccheaus
KR: Olamide Zaccheaus

John Bazemore/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
PR: Brandon Powell
PR: Brandon Powell

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LS: Josh Harris
LS: Josh Harris

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

