O'HARA'S FINAL THOUGHTS: Hockenson still navigating jump to the NFL

Another adjustment is broader fan interest – mostly because of the self-interest of many fans.

"It's a lot different," Hockenson said. "There's a bigger market. You're not hearing stuff just from Lions fans. You're hearing stuff from the entire United States, just because of fantasy football.

"It's definitely interesting. You've got guys from Los Angeles texting you. With social media, everybody has a voice."

Message from the middle: The stats and results from the first half speak for themselves. The defense has been a crushing disappointment, for the yards its given up and the leads it could not protect at the end of the games.

Middle linebacker Jarrad Davis takes his job seriously. He puts in endless hours of film study.

His thoughts on what the defense can do to turn things around in the second half of the season:

"We just have to win one play at a time. That's the biggest thing. You can try to make a list of everything you want to do. If we come out, and just play and win one play at a time. We'll be ok. But we have to settle down and make sure we play aware and communicate.

"We have to make sure we all see these situations, and we're not quiet about it. It's not a secret. The offenses know what they're doing. They're showing us what they're doing. The film is out there. It's not lying to us.