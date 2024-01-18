O'HARA'S DIVISIONAL ROUND PREVIEW: Goff, Lions keeping calm as pressure ramps up

Jared Goff is a man in the spotlight, or so it would seem.

But as the quarterback of the Detroit Lions, he seems almost immune to the pressure of being the man most responsible for the Lions' success or failure as they move upward in the NFL playoffs.

They have a chance to take another step up in Sunday's Divisional Round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field.

With opportunity comes pressure, and Goff is well acquainted with both as a veteran quarterback.

"The games go on," Goff said, when asked about handling the pressure of his position. "The importance and magnitude of them keeps going up.

"This one's no different. They keep getting more and more at stake. You handle them just like all the other ones. It's what I've been doing my whole life, just pitch and catch."

Goff has become a top five NFL quarterback – in my opinion – since coming to the Lions in 2021 in a trade with the Rams.

Goff has shown he's a quarterback that teams win because of.

He completed 22 of 27 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over the Rams in the Wild Card Round at Ford Field. In the locker room after the game, head coach Dan Campbell threw the game ball to him.

"I'm having a lot of fun," Goff said. "This is the best. This is what you do it for – for times like this. You work all season. You work all offseason to get opportunities like this.