Divisional Round opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

2. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said when he thinks back to the Week 6 loss the first thing that comes to mind is a number of "missed throws by me."

He thought there were opportunities for big plays in the passing game, which there were, and he said both he and the offense didn't play their best game that afternoon.

"We'll look back at the tape once we get into the game plan stuff," he said. "We are very different than we were early in the year and that's something to be proud of. We've continued to improve."

3. The Lions are early six-point favorites at home Sunday. Whether it's playing the underdog or being on the road, Mayfield said they like when it's just them against everyone else and their backs are against the wall.