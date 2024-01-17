Divisional Round opponent: What the Buccaneers are saying

Jan 17, 2024 at 01:39 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

What are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talking about ahead of this week's Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field? Let's find out:

1. Bucs head coach Todd Bowles was asked what stood out to him about the 20-6 loss to Detroit Week 6 in Tampa Bay.

"We were what we were at that time of the year," he said of that loss to Detroit and then losing the following three weeks after.

But he said he wouldn't change anything about that tough stretch of football in October because they learned a lot about themselves from it and it molded them into the team they are right now, which is a club coming off a 32-9 win over Philadelphia in the Wild Card Round. Tampa Bay is a very different team now than it was back then, according to Bowles. They are tougher mentally and stronger for going through that adversity.

Meet the Opponent: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

View photos of the starters for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Head Coach: Todd Bowles Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales Special Teams Coordinator: Keith Armstrong (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
1 / 27

Head Coach: Todd Bowles

Offensive Coordinator: Dave Canales

Special Teams Coordinator: Keith Armstrong

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Mike Evans  Backed up by Trey Palmer and David Moore (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
2 / 27

WR Mike Evans 

Backed up by Trey Palmer and David Moore

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
WR Chris Godwin Backed up by Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
3 / 27

WR Chris Godwin

Backed up by Deven Thompkins and Rakim Jarrett

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
T Tristan Wirfs  Backed up by Justin Skule (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
4 / 27

T Tristan Wirfs 

Backed up by Justin Skule

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Aaron Stinnie * Backed up by Matt Feiler (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
5 / 27

G Aaron Stinnie

Backed up by Matt Feiler

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
C Robert Hainsey  (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
6 / 27

C Robert Hainsey 

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*G Cody Mauch * Backed up by Nick Leverett (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
7 / 27

G Cody Mauch

Backed up by Nick Leverett

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*T Luke Goedeke * Backed up by Brandon Walton (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
8 / 27

T Luke Goedeke

Backed up by Brandon Walton

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TE Ko Kieft (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
9 / 27

TE Ko Kieft

(AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Morry Gash/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TE Cade Otton  Backed up by Payne Durham (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
10 / 27

TE Cade Otton 

Backed up by Payne Durham

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*QB Baker Mayfield * Backed up by Kyle Trask and John Wolford (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
11 / 27

QB Baker Mayfield

Backed up by Kyle Trask and John Wolford

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*RB Rachaad White * Backed up by Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
12 / 27

RB Rachaad White

Backed up by Chase Edmonds and Sean Tucker

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
*DL Calijah Kancey * Backed up by Patrick O'Connor (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
13 / 27

DL Calijah Kancey

Backed up by Patrick O'Connor

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
NT Vita Vea  Backed up by Greg Gaines (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
14 / 27

NT Vita Vea 

Backed up by Greg Gaines

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DL Logan Hall Backed up by William Gholston (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
15 / 27

DL Logan Hall

Backed up by William Gholston

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*OLB Yaya Diaby * Backed up by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Markees Watts (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
16 / 27

OLB Yaya Diaby

Backed up by Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Markees Watts

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*ILB Devin White * Backed up by K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
17 / 27

ILB Devin White

Backed up by K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*ILB Lavonte David * Backed up by SirVocea Dennis (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 27

ILB Lavonte David

Backed up by SirVocea Dennis

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
OLB Shaquil Barrett Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
19 / 27

OLB Shaquil Barrett

Backed up by Anthony Nelson and Cam Gill

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Jeffrey Phelps/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*CB Jamel Dean * Backed up by Zyon McCollum (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
20 / 27

CB Jamel Dean

Backed up by Zyon McCollum

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
CB Carlton Davis III Backed up by Christian Izien and Josh Hayes (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
21 / 27

CB Carlton Davis III

Backed up by Christian Izien and Josh Hayes

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*S Antoine Winfield Jr. * Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
22 / 27

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

Backed up by Kaevon Merriweather

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
S Ryan Neal  Backed up by Dee Delaney (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
23 / 27

S Ryan Neal 

Backed up by Dee Delaney

(AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

Zach Bolinger/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
P Jake Camarda (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
24 / 27

P Jake Camarda

(AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
K Chase McLaughlin (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
25 / 27

K Chase McLaughlin

(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved
LS Zach Triner (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
26 / 27

LS Zach Triner

(AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
PR/KR Deven Thompkins Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White (AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)
27 / 27

PR/KR Deven Thompkins

Backed up by Trey Palmer and Rachaad White

(AP Photo/Peter Joneleit)

Peter Joneleit/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
2. Quarterback Baker Mayfield said when he thinks back to the Week 6 loss the first thing that comes to mind is a number of "missed throws by me."

He thought there were opportunities for big plays in the passing game, which there were, and he said both he and the offense didn't play their best game that afternoon.

"We'll look back at the tape once we get into the game plan stuff," he said. "We are very different than we were early in the year and that's something to be proud of. We've continued to improve."

3. The Lions are early six-point favorites at home Sunday. Whether it's playing the underdog or being on the road, Mayfield said they like when it's just them against everyone else and their backs are against the wall.

"It's fun to be in that role," he said. "Obviously, I'm pretty comfortable in it. Our team has completely embraced that throughout the year."

4. Bowles was also asked about their underdog status most of the season and how much that's become the fabric of who their football team is.

He said he knew in the summer outside expectations would be lower for his football team. They are used to being overlooked and he said his team just laughs now when they see it. It's something the team has really embraced and they don't expect any compliments. It's a group that doesn't expect to be given anything, according to Bowles, and a group that goes out and earns everything on their own merit.

5. Bowles said he has a ton of respect for Detroit and head coach Dan Campbell, describing the Lions as a fast and physical football team.

"Outstanding offensive line, they have two very good running backs, they got speed at receiver and shiftiness at receiver and have two great tight ends," he said of Detroit's offense.

6. Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers in the win over the Eagles Monday night. Bowles said the team has really rallied around Mayfield's toughness and the way he prepares.

