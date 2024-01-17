NOTEBOOK: Lions seeing different Bucs team in Divisional Round

"It was probably the best I've ever been a part of," head coach Dan Campbell said this week of Sunday's atmosphere at Ford Field. "I mean it was – that was – so much of it was the fact that the thing started an hour before the game and it was just four hours of nonstop barrage of the fans just going off and the chants for (Jared) Goff and it was just – what a special, special environment. I mean for anybody that was there, you'll never forget that. You will never – for the rest of your life, that will be something you're talking about. That was special."