O'HARA'S BURNING QUESTIONS: What was the bottom line in loss to Packers?

Q. Fourth and go: Any surprise the Lions went for it on fourth and a foot instead of kicking a field goal to pad their lead to 10-0?

A. No, and right call by the coaching staff. The Lions were on a roll, with nothing to lose, and they had the Packers on their heels. Running back Kerryon Johnson blasted through a hole on the left side into the end zone to make it 14-0.

Q. First half key: What was the key overall to the Lions having a 17-3 lead at halftime?

A. For the Lions it was the running game – 117 yards – and defense. They had a 251-136 advantage in yards. For the Packers, it was the abysmal play by Rodgers. He completed six of 18 passes for 90 yards and he had to get hot at the end of the half to do that.

He hit on only two of his first 12 passes and was off target often, missing open receivers that he usually hits routinely.

Q. Second half key: What was it for the Lions?

A. Play steady, smart football in all phases. Make the Packers earn yards, first downs and points. They did that early in the third quarter, forcing the Packers to settle for a 51-yard field goal attempt that Mason Crosby missed.