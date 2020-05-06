O'HARA: Patricia excited to add 'amazing athlete' Collins Sr. to defense

Collins spoke enthusiastically of being reunited with Patricia in Detroit after signing in a video interview posted on detroitlions.com.

"We've got a little history out there," Collins said. "Matty P, he's a cool guy. Me and him can do some fun things – make some great things happen. I'm always looking for a different kind of challenge as well.

"Maybe we can change things around and do big things this year."

The Lions are looking to add production and impact to a defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in numerous categories last year. The Lions were tied for last in the league with seven interceptions and tied for next-to-last with 28 sacks.

By his performance last year, Collins did not show any signs that he is slowing down.

"It was a great opportunity for us," Patricia said of signing Collins. "It was something that happened during free agency. I didn't think it would be an option, and it happened.