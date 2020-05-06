Wednesday, May 06, 2020 08:29 AM

O'HARA: Patricia excited to add 'amazing athlete' Collins Sr. to defense

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

"Amazing" was the word that stood out in head coach Matt Patricia's response to a question about what linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. brings to the Detroit Lions' defense.

Patricia used it twice in his personal scouting report on Collins, and it fits based on what Collins has accomplished in a seven-year career that includes two tours with the New England Patriots.

"Probably one of the most amazing athletes I've ever seen from the standpoint of someone that big, that strong, that powerful," Patricia said Tuesday in a Zoom interview with the media covering the Lions.

"Some of the things he does is amazing from an athletic standpoint."

As defensive coordinator of the Patriots, Patricia had an up-close view of Collins when he entered the NFL in 2013 as a second-round draft pick out of Southern Mississippi.

Collins spent three full seasons with the Patriots before being traded to the Browns midway through 2016. Collins was cut by the Browns after the 2018 season and signed back with the Patriots, where he had perhaps his statistically best season in 2019.

Collins had career highs in interceptions (3), sacks (7) and passes defensed (7), and his 10 tackles for loss were the second most of his career.

He was on the free-agent market again this year and signed a multi-year contract with the Lions on March 25.

Related Links

Collins spoke enthusiastically of being reunited with Patricia in Detroit after signing in a video interview posted on detroitlions.com.

"We've got a little history out there," Collins said. "Matty P, he's a cool guy. Me and him can do some fun things – make some great things happen. I'm always looking for a different kind of challenge as well.

"Maybe we can change things around and do big things this year."

The Lions are looking to add production and impact to a defense that ranked near the bottom of the NFL in numerous categories last year. The Lions were tied for last in the league with seven interceptions and tied for next-to-last with 28 sacks.

By his performance last year, Collins did not show any signs that he is slowing down.

"It was a great opportunity for us," Patricia said of signing Collins. "It was something that happened during free agency. I didn't think it would be an option, and it happened.

"I was just excited for us for it to be able to happen."

Jamie Collins photos

View photos of linebacker Jamie Collins. Photos courtesy Associated Press.

NeNew England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, center, and linebacker Jamie Collins, right, combine to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
1 / 21

NeNew England Patriots safety Patrick Chung, center, and linebacker Jamie Collins, right, combine to tackle Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Steven Senne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) reacts after a play during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)
2 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) reacts after a play during a game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Logan Bowles/A2019
New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) closes to the ball in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans defeated the Patriots 20-13.
3 / 21

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) closes to the ball in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, January 4, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. The Titans defeated the Patriots 20-13.

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 27-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
4 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) in coverage during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 27-13. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)
5 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Patriots defeated the Jets, 33-0. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) works his way past a block by Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
6 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) works his way past a block by Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz (71) during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Chiefs defeated the Patriots 23-16. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) drops into coverage during a NFL football game against the New York Giants Thursday October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants 35-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
7 / 21

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) drops into coverage during a NFL football game against the New York Giants Thursday October 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants 35-14. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)

Damian Strohmeyer/Damian Strohmeyer
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
8 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) looks on during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates with outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 24-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
9 / 21

New England Patriots middle linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) celebrates with outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) during an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. New England won 24-17. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins reacts to a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
10 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins reacts to a defensive play against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Patriots won 34-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)
11 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) against the Cincinnati Bengals during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Cincinnati. The Patriots won 34-13. (Aaron Doster via AP)

Aaron Doster
FILE -In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, front, forces a fumble as he tackles New York Giants running back Jon Hilliman in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Collins, a second-round pick by New England in 2013, is making the most of his second chance with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)
12 / 21

FILE -In this Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, front, forces a fumble as he tackles New York Giants running back Jon Hilliman in the second half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. Collins, a second-round pick by New England in 2013, is making the most of his second chance with the Patriots. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

Elise Amendola/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)
13 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) rushes during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Giants, 35-14. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New England Patriots outside linebackers Jamie Collins (58) and Elandon Roberts (52) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14), during the first half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
14 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebackers Jamie Collins (58) and Elandon Roberts (52) sack Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick (14), during the first half at an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
15 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. (58) rushes during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, MD. The Patriots defeated the Redskins 33-7. (Al Tielemans via AP)
16 / 21

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins, Sr. (58) rushes during an NFL game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, MD. The Patriots defeated the Redskins 33-7. (Al Tielemans via AP)

Al Tielemans/2019 Al Tielemans via AP Images
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Steelers, 33-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)
17 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) defends during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots defeated the Steelers, 33-3. (Ryan Kang via AP)

Ryan Kang
New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Landover, Md. The Patriots defeated the Redskins 33-7. (Joe Robbins via AP)
18 / 21

New England Patriots linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) celebrates after a sack during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019 in Landover, Md. The Patriots defeated the Redskins 33-7. (Joe Robbins via AP)

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) intercepts a pass at the Patriots 5 yard line on the last play of the game during an NFL football game against the against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
19 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (58) intercepts a pass at the Patriots 5 yard line on the last play of the game during an NFL football game against the against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. (Paul Spinelli via AP)

Paul Spinelli/©Paul Anthony Spinelli
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
20 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins during an NFL football game against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Winslow Townson/Panini
New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) celebrates the sacking of Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. The New England Patriots won 33-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
21 / 21

New England Patriots outside linebacker Jamie Collins (58) celebrates the sacking of Washington Redskins quarterback Colt McCoy during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Landover, Md. The New England Patriots won 33-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Nick Wass/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Collins had an impressive workout at the 2013 Combine. He had a 41.5-inch vertical jump, 11 feet, 7 inches in the standing broad jump, a time of 4.64 seconds in the 40-yard dash at 250 pounds and 19 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press.

Patricia watched Collins put those traits to use on the field. He made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

"I've literally watched him stand at the line of scrimmage and try to grab the ball out of the quarterback's hand as he was throwing it," Patricia said. "He just can do those things. Sometimes you run into those type of athletes.

"He's a very versatile player. He has great flexibility --- is a threat in the rush, is a threat in coverage, is very smart, communicates really well.

"He's mature. He has great leadership about him. He's professional. He attacks his job the same every single day. He loves this game. He grinds at it. He works hard.

"To be able to bring a guy like that into our organization, and to allow him to help develop some of the younger players we have, even at the linebacker position, just was a great opportunity for us."

Related Content

Offensive tackle Lomas Brown
news

Where are they now: Lomas Brown

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Lomas Brown.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019 in Chicago. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Davis welcomes increased competition at linebacker

Jarrad Davis is excited to work with the new linebackers the Detroit Lions brought in via free agency this offseason.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
news

O'HARA: Revisiting five years of mock drafts

It has taken five years for general manager Bob Quinn and me to get on the same wave length with the Detroit Lions' first-round draft pick.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Mel Gray (23) is seen in action during an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Oct. 3, 1993, in Tampa, Fla. (Allen Kee via AP)
news

Where are they now: Mel Gray

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Mel Gray.
Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah plays against Michigan in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

O'HARA: Draft comparisons for the Lions' 2020 rookie class

This is not a prediction column on how the 2020 class will fare. It's a memory column – just for fun about who the 2020 class reminds me of compared to players taken at the same positions in previous Lions drafts.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Jones Jr. looking ahead to NFL season with optimism

There is no certainty on when the NFL season will begin, but whenever teams begin to practice and play games that count, wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is optimistic that the Lions are headed in an upward direction.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a touchdown pass during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

Marvin & Jazmyn Jones reaching out to support hospital workers

Marvin and Jazmyn Jones are reaching out to support workers on the front lines in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus before an NCAA college football game against Iowa Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019 in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Draft

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Draft.
Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive lineman Jashon Cornell

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' seventh-round selection of defensive lineman Jashon Cornell.
Defensive tackle John Penisini
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive tackle John Penisini

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' sixth-round selection of defensive tackle John Penisini.
Running back Jason Huntley
news

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Jason Huntley

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their thoughts on the Lions' fifth-round selection of running back Jason Huntley.

Advertising