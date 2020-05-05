10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Which position did Lions improve the most through the draft?

20man: Let's start with last year's first-round draft pick, tight end T.J. Hockenson. We all saw his big-play potential with the six-catch, 131-yard, one-touchdown performance in his debut last year in Arizona. It was an up and down year the rest of the way for Hockenson, but that's just kind of how it goes with rookies at that position. Hockenson finished with 32 receptions for 367 yards and a couple scores in 12 games before an ankle injury ended his season prematurely.

The last tight end drafted as high as Hockenson was Vernon Davis in 2006 (No. 6 overall). Davis caught 20 passes for 265 yards and three scores in 10 games as a rookie. He's played 14 years with a couple Pro Bowls since then.

Hockenson is expected to play a much bigger role in the Lions' offense in year two.