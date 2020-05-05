Davis still a part of Lions' plans, despite team declining fifth-year option

The option would have paid Davis around $10 million next year and been guaranteed for injury only. Davis, 24, is currently scheduled to become a free agent after playing out the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2020.

"I would say this, there is no doubt that JD is one of our strongest leaders on defense," Patricia said. "He's a great player, someone we continue to build around. He and I just talked moreso about, 'this is a short term conversation, as far as whatever this contract situation is, and for me it's about long term.' JD is a cornerstone of what we're trying to do and he's in those big-picture plans of where we're trying to go."

Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by the Lions in the 2017 draft with a high character grade and terrific athletic traits. He's become a leader on defense and team captain, but his play on the field has been mostly up and down over the last three years. Davis struggled early with missed tackles and had issues in coverage, though to his credit, he's certainly improved the latter over the last year.