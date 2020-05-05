Why virtual learning will be important to get Okudah up to speed

"Making sure they understand the words that we use and what they mean," Patricia said. "A lot of it will be carried over from what (Okudah) knew before, but sometimes there's little variations here or there and we don't want there to be any mistakes from that aspect of it."

In the virtual teaching environment Patricia and the coaching staff are currently in, sometimes they have to get creative about getting those points across.

"Demonstrating some of the techniques is always a little interesting right now," Patricia said. "Point the camera around and watch somebody who's totally out of shape do it is always not the best, but I think they get it as far as what we're doing there."

Patricia said he'll get videos from players going through drills on their own and asking him to critique technique.